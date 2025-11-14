PINTS will be flowing later this week as the annual Celtic Beer Festival is staged at St Austell Brewery in St Austell.
Profits from ticket sales go to the brewery’s charitable trust which supports local causes, charities and individuals in need across the South West region.
The main festival will take place on Saturday, November 22, in the brewery’s cellars and as well as beer there will be live music.
The music line-up features the Hip Hop House Band, Blonk 182, The Strutts and the brewery’s own choir, Hoppy Notes.
Meanwhile, for the first time, there’s a preview night on Friday, November 21, offering a laid-back vibe with talks, live music from Josh Curnow and behind-the-scenes brewery access. Beer writer and author Jonny Garrett from the Craft Beer Channel will be hosting a talk with St Austell Brewery’s brewers who will discuss some of the beers brewed exclusively for the festival, including experimental styles like low-carb stouts and smoked pineapple ale.
Since its launch in 2003, the charitable trust has raised over £1-million – last year’s beer festival adding £12,000 to the pot. This year, with the new Friday night preview event, St Austell Brewery hopes to top last year’s total.
A spokesperson for the independent, family-owned brewery, which was established in 1851, said: “For over two decades, thousands of people from across Cornwall and beyond have gathered at the brewery for a day of great beer, live music and community spirit – all in aid of good causes. With over 100 beers on offer from across the South West and beyond, there’s something for every taste, from bold new flavours to timeless classics.
“Tickets are on sale now and, while a few may be available on the door, advance booking is highly recommended to avoid disappointment. For more information and tickets, visit: www.staustellbrewery.co.uk/celtic-beer-festival.”
