A WRITING competition is being held as part of the first St Austell Festival of Children’s Literature Film Festival.
Under-12s are being invited to submit a “movie pitch” of 100 words or less, with the prize for the winner being a family ticket to the White River Cinema in the town.
The best submissions will be read by actress Jill Greenacre at 1pm on Saturday, November 29, ahead of the screening of Matilda the Musical, at the cinema.
Children need to submit their entry by 5pm on Thursday, November 27, via [email protected] or through dropping it into the cinema.
The first film being shown at the festival is Kensuke’s Kingdom at 11am on November 29. Alice in Wonderland will be shown on Sunday, November 30, at 11am.
