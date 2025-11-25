THE China Fleet Trust has formally launched the China Fleet Trust Fund at its inaugural fundraising gala dinner – a milestone moment for a charity whose origins stretch back more than a century.
Established in 1901 and originally supported by Sailors and Royal Marines serving in Hong Kong, the Trust has evolved into a key source of welfare, respite, and practical support for Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Royal Fleet Auxiliary and Maritime Reserves personnel, as well as veterans and their families.
The new fund marks a significant expansion of that mission, aiming to deliver enhanced support to serving personnel and the wider naval community. Trustees say the initiative will strengthen the charity’s ability to meet the growing and changing needs of those who rely on its services.
Speaking at the event, Rear Admiral John Weale CB OBE, Chair of Trustees, said the launch represented an important step forward for the long-standing organisation.
“The China Fleet Trust has always strived to support its beneficiaries to the best of its ability,” he said. “The launch of the China Fleet Trust Fund is an important step forward, enabling us to extend that support even further. We are deeply grateful for the presence of the Minister of State for Defence, Luke Pollard MP, and for the commitment shown by both the Minister and the First Sea Lord to the work of the Charity.”
Chief executive Gordon Hannah described the gala evening as both a celebration and a defining moment in the Trust’s development.
“Our mission has always been to provide welfare, respite and support to the Royal Navy family, and this fund will allow us to extend that reach even further,” he said.
The launch signals renewed momentum for the China Fleet Trust as it seeks to expand its programmes and ensure that its 123-year-old commitment to naval welfare continues well into the future.
