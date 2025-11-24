FOUR runners are setting the pace in this year’s ‘East Cornwall Primary Schools Cross Country Series’.

The Bishop Cornish trio of Millie O’Brien, Theia Jones and Jacob Sweeney, along with Antony’s Jack Saunderson, followed up their opening race victories with similar outcomes in the four races held at Great Trethew on Friday.

Millie O'Brien from Bishop Cornish Primary on her way to winning the Year 3/4 Girls race (Cornish Times)

With organisers having been forced to cancel the second race the week prior due to weather and safety concerns, the rescheduling saw another bumper entry with more than 480 runners taking part.

Having tackled the same venue in the opening race of the series, which is again sponsored by the Cornish Times and Parkes & Pearn Estate Agents, runners were challenged in a different way this time around as organisers reversed the route with a more challenging hill in the opening stretch of the run.

Jack Saunderson of Antony Primary School raced to victory in the Year 3/4 Boys race (Cornish Times)

“Thankfully, the weather was a popular opposite to the previous week and it didn’t hinder us,” said Revis Crowle of the East Cornwall Harriers. “It was another very smooth and successful race meeting. As suspected, our numbers were slightly down on the opening race due to some school inset days, but there were still 485 keen little runners eager to tackle the course.”

The series takes a break now until the New Year when it restarts with the third event, which is to be held at Cotehele on Friday, January 16, weather permitting.

A determined Theia Jones from Bishop Cornish on her way to success in the Year 5/6 Girls race (Cornish Times)

Results, Individual:

Year 3/4 Girls: 1 Millie O’Brien (Bishop Cornish), 2 Ella Peat (Duloe), 3 Amelia Mullard (Stoke Climsland).

Year 3/4 Boys: 1 Jack Saunderson (Antony), 2 Jacob Bloye (Harrowbarrow), 3 Benjamin Davies (Duloe).

Year 5/6 Girls: 1 Theia Jones (Bishop Cornish), 2 Emilia Kennedy (Pensilva), 3 Shara Ingleby (Bishop Cornish.

Year 5/6 Boys: 1 Jacob Sweeney (Bishop Cornish), 2 Connor Francombe (Lewannick), 3 Cameron Edwards (Burraton).

Bishop Cornish's Jacob Sweeney claimed his second win of the series with victory in the Year 5/6 Boys race (Cornish Times)

Teams:

Year 3/4 Girls: 1 Stoke Climsland, 2 Burraton, 3 Bishop Cornish.

Year 3/4 Boys: 1 Sir Robert Geffery, 2 Stoke Climsland, 3 Upton Cross.

Year 5/6 Girls: 1 Bishop Cornish, 2 Carbeile, 3 Millbrook.

Year 5/6 Boys: 1 Lewannick, 2 Burraton, 3 Bishop Cornish.

Ready, set, go for these youngsters in the Year 3/4 race (Cornish Times)
More than 480 runners took part in the second race of this year's series (Cornish Times)
All smiles from the Year 5/6 Girls at Brunel Primary ahead of their race (Submitted)
Organisers reversed the route at Great Trethew for race two of this season's East Cornwall Primary Schools Cross Country Series (Cornish Times)