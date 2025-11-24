FOUR runners are setting the pace in this year’s ‘East Cornwall Primary Schools Cross Country Series’.
The Bishop Cornish trio of Millie O’Brien, Theia Jones and Jacob Sweeney, along with Antony’s Jack Saunderson, followed up their opening race victories with similar outcomes in the four races held at Great Trethew on Friday.
With organisers having been forced to cancel the second race the week prior due to weather and safety concerns, the rescheduling saw another bumper entry with more than 480 runners taking part.
Having tackled the same venue in the opening race of the series, which is again sponsored by the Cornish Times and Parkes & Pearn Estate Agents, runners were challenged in a different way this time around as organisers reversed the route with a more challenging hill in the opening stretch of the run.
“Thankfully, the weather was a popular opposite to the previous week and it didn’t hinder us,” said Revis Crowle of the East Cornwall Harriers. “It was another very smooth and successful race meeting. As suspected, our numbers were slightly down on the opening race due to some school inset days, but there were still 485 keen little runners eager to tackle the course.”
The series takes a break now until the New Year when it restarts with the third event, which is to be held at Cotehele on Friday, January 16, weather permitting.
Results, Individual:
Year 3/4 Girls: 1 Millie O’Brien (Bishop Cornish), 2 Ella Peat (Duloe), 3 Amelia Mullard (Stoke Climsland).
Year 3/4 Boys: 1 Jack Saunderson (Antony), 2 Jacob Bloye (Harrowbarrow), 3 Benjamin Davies (Duloe).
Year 5/6 Girls: 1 Theia Jones (Bishop Cornish), 2 Emilia Kennedy (Pensilva), 3 Shara Ingleby (Bishop Cornish.
Year 5/6 Boys: 1 Jacob Sweeney (Bishop Cornish), 2 Connor Francombe (Lewannick), 3 Cameron Edwards (Burraton).
Teams:
Year 3/4 Girls: 1 Stoke Climsland, 2 Burraton, 3 Bishop Cornish.
Year 5/6 Boys: 1 Lewannick, 2 Burraton, 3 Bishop Cornish.
