A NATIONAL Trust estate in Cornwall has burst into full festive bloom with its biggest Christmas Garland ever – a spectacular 60ft creation woven from a record-breaking 38,000 home-grown flowers.
Thanks to a golden run of sunshine, warmth and perfectly timed rain, 2025 delivered the dream growing season for the Cotehele estate’s gardeners, who enjoyed bumper yields of paper daisies, bunny tails and statice.
Head gardener Dave Bouch said: “This year truly was record-breaking. Every one of the 38,000 flowers was grown at Cotehele and prepared by hand. It’s thrilling to see such a vibrant, abundant garland come together.”
The flower-filled masterpiece, crafted over days by staff and volunteers, now cascades through the Great Hall – a tradition cherished since 1956 and a highlight of Cornwall’s festive calendar.
Visitors can soak up the spectacle daily from Saturday, November 22, through to Monday, January (closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day), 10.30am to 4pm.
Richard Burrow, visitor operations and experience manager, said: “The garland is a labour of love that takes an entire year of planning, planting and care. Seeing visitors return year after year to share this tradition with friends and family is incredibly special.”
However, the magic doesn’t stop there. Cotehele is alive with Christmas cheer, including: twinkling trails, Victorian decorations at Cotehele Mill, carols by the tree, festive drinks and the Twelve Days of Cornish Christmas trail.
Across Cornwall, National Trust places are joining the celebrations. Trelissick is hosting Nadelik Lowen festivities with Father Christmas visits and Cornish-inspired décor. Trerice brings traditional storytelling and wreath workshops; Botallack transforms the Count House with a lantern-lit community art installation; Penrose offers a giant festive wreath selfie spot; and Godolphin promises a warm Cornish Christmas with estate-grown decorations and local choirs.
With glowing garlands, sparkling lights and celebrations across the county, Christmas in Cornwall has never looked brighter.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.