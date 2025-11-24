A NATIONAL Trust estate in Cornwall has burst into full festive bloom with its biggest Christmas Garland ever – a spectacular 60ft creation woven from a record-breaking 38,000 home-grown flowers.

Thanks to a golden run of sunshine, warmth and perfectly timed rain, 2025 delivered the dream growing season for the Cotehele estate’s gardeners, who enjoyed bumper yields of paper daisies, bunny tails and statice.

A total of 38,000 dried flowers grown, harvested and hand-placed at the National Trust estate have created the biggest ever garland
A total of 38,000 dried flowers grown, harvested and hand-placed at the National Trust estate have created the biggest ever garland (National Trust)

Head gardener Dave Bouch said: “This year truly was record-breaking. Every one of the 38,000 flowers was grown at Cotehele and prepared by hand. It’s thrilling to see such a vibrant, abundant garland come together.”

The flower-filled masterpiece, crafted over days by staff and volunteers, now cascades through the Great Hall – a tradition cherished since 1956 and a highlight of Cornwall’s festive calendar.

Record-breaking year for Cotehele's famous Christmas Garland 38,000 dried flowers grown, harvested and hand-placed at the National Trust estate in Cornwall Cotehele celebrates its biggest ever garland, created from 38,000 home-grown flowers deal growing conditions made 2025 a bumper year for key blooms including paper daisies, bunny tails and statice Visitors can see the full 60ft garland in the Great Hall daily from Saturday, 22nd November - Monday, 5th January (closed 25th - 26th December), 10.30am - 4pm Cotehele's celebrated Christmas Garland has reached record heights this year, as gardeners announce a remarkable 38,000 flowers grown, picked, stripped, dried and prepared on site for the 2025 display. Thanks to a near-perfect spring and summer - with a balanced mix of sunshine, warmth and timely rainfall - the garden team enjoyed one of their most successful growing seasons in decades
The flower-filled masterpiece, crafted over days by staff and volunteers, now cascades through the Great Hall – a tradition cherished since 1956 and a highlight of Cornwall’s festive calendar (National Trust)

Visitors can soak up the spectacle daily from Saturday, November 22, through to Monday, January (closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day), 10.30am to 4pm.

Richard Burrow, visitor operations and experience manager, said: “The garland is a labour of love that takes an entire year of planning, planting and care. Seeing visitors return year after year to share this tradition with friends and family is incredibly special.”

Record-breaking year for Cotehele's famous Christmas Garland 38,000 dried flowers grown, harvested and hand-placed at the National Trust estate in Cornwall Cotehele celebrates its biggest ever garland, created from 38,000 home-grown flowers deal growing conditions made 2025 a bumper year for key blooms including paper daisies, bunny tails and statice Visitors can see the full 60ft garland in the Great Hall daily from Saturday, 22nd November - Monday, 5th January (closed 25th - 26th December), 10.30am - 4pm Cotehele's celebrated Christmas Garland has reached record heights this year, as gardeners announce a remarkable 38,000 flowers grown, picked, stripped, dried and prepared on site for the 2025 display. Thanks to a near-perfect spring and summer - with a balanced mix of sunshine, warmth and timely rainfall - the garden team enjoyed one of their most successful growing seasons in decades
Every one of the 38,000 flowers was grown at Cotehele and prepared by hand (National Trust)

However, the magic doesn’t stop there. Cotehele is alive with Christmas cheer, including: twinkling trails, Victorian decorations at Cotehele Mill, carols by the tree, festive drinks and the Twelve Days of Cornish Christmas trail.

Across Cornwall, National Trust places are joining the celebrations. Trelissick is hosting Nadelik Lowen festivities with Father Christmas visits and Cornish-inspired décor. Trerice brings traditional storytelling and wreath workshops; Botallack transforms the Count House with a lantern-lit community art installation; Penrose offers a giant festive wreath selfie spot; and Godolphin promises a warm Cornish Christmas with estate-grown decorations and local choirs.

With glowing garlands, sparkling lights and celebrations across the county, Christmas in Cornwall has never looked brighter.

Record-breaking year for Cotehele's famous Christmas Garland 38,000 dried flowers grown, harvested and hand-placed at the National Trust estate in Cornwall Cotehele celebrates its biggest ever garland, created from 38,000 home-grown flowers deal growing conditions made 2025 a bumper year for key blooms including paper daisies, bunny tails and statice Visitors can see the full 60ft garland in the Great Hall daily from Saturday, 22nd November - Monday, 5th January (closed 25th - 26th December), 10.30am - 4pm Cotehele's celebrated Christmas Garland has reached record heights this year, as gardeners announce a remarkable 38,000 flowers grown, picked, stripped, dried and prepared on site for the 2025 display. Thanks to a near-perfect spring and summer - with a balanced mix of sunshine, warmth and timely rainfall - the garden team enjoyed one of their most successful growing seasons in decades
It's been a record-breaking year for Cotehele's famous Christmas Garland (National Trust)
Record-breaking year for Cotehele's famous Christmas Garland 38,000 dried flowers grown, harvested and hand-placed at the National Trust estate in Cornwall Cotehele celebrates its biggest ever garland, created from 38,000 home-grown flowers deal growing conditions made 2025 a bumper year for key blooms including paper daisies, bunny tails and statice Visitors can see the full 60ft garland in the Great Hall daily from Saturday, 22nd November - Monday, 5th January (closed 25th - 26th December), 10.30am - 4pm Cotehele's celebrated Christmas Garland has reached record heights this year, as gardeners announce a remarkable 38,000 flowers grown, picked, stripped, dried and prepared on site for the 2025 display. Thanks to a near-perfect spring and summer - with a balanced mix of sunshine, warmth and timely rainfall - the garden team enjoyed one of their most successful growing seasons in decades
Visitors can soak up the spectacle daily from Saturday, November 22 through to Monday, January 5 (National Trust)