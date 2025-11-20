GENERATIONS of people have dreamt of becoming a train driver and now a popular attraction at St Newlyn East has the opportunity for someone to make that dream a reality.
Lappa Valley is looking for a full-time railway operations assistant, a position which includes driving trains across its three narrow gauge railways.
The railway, which follows the route of the historic GWR Newquay to Chacewater Branchline, carries in excess of 100,000 passengers per year and runs steam, diesel, petrol and battery electric locomotives.
Ben Harding, operations director said: “2025 has been an incredible year for Lappa Valley, with a record numbers of visitors. We’re looking to evolve and expand our team in anticipation of another period of growth.
“As well as driving regular services throughout the year, the successful applicant will also help maintain our fleet of 13 locomotives, passenger carriages, various wagons and over 2.5 miles of railway.”
Lappa Valley celebrated its 50th birthday in 2024 and has seen a huge level of investment over the last few years including a new indoor soft play and café, new railway infrastructure and the introduction of a brand new train, City of Truro.
The attraction has also been recognised with numerous awards including being named the UK Heritage Railway of the Year 2025, and one of Cornwall’s top tourist attractions in the Cornwall Tourism Awards for four years in a row.
Mr Harding said: “We’re a small and passionate team, and very lucky to be working with a variety of different locomotives. This is a year-round position, for an established and successful business and although we are looking for someone with experience, we will be providing in-house training too.”
Full details on the job and how to apply can be found at Lappavalley.co.uk/work
