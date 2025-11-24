A MAGICAL day is promised as St Austell lights up for Christmas on Saturday, November 29.
The day of activities will run from 11am to 6pm, with the lights being switched on in the town centre at 5pm.
Live entertainment on the main stage will come from the Noteability Community Choir, Carclaze Voices, St Austell Town Band, Esther, Boogie Juice and Rewind Radio.
Father Christmas will be at the Market House, and market stalls will be set up in Fore Street, Vicarage Place, White River Place and the Market House. There will be free face painting and free balloon modelling as well as a free children’s ride.
Pop Up Art St Austell will be in the old Peacocks shop, while St Austell Festival of Children’s Literature will be running a film festival with activities at the White River Cinema, Room Five and Studio 4, home of 4FS Youth Dance.
A Winter Wonderland event, a family-friendly celebration with music, refreshments and creative activities, will run at Holy Trinity Church between 2pm and 5pm.
The day is being hosted by St Austell BID (Business Improvement District), White River Place shopping centre and St Austell Town Council.
