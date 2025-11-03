AROUND 60 nominations have so far been made for a new awards scheme recognising people making a difference in a Cornish town.
The St Austell Recognition Awards – STAR awards – are being run to celebrate people going above and beyond, local businesses doing great things, teams making a difference and young people inspiring others.
The awards are being organised by St Austell BID (Business Improvement District) and the winners will be announced at the Christmas lights switch on in the town centre.
More details can be found at www.StAustellAwards.com and nominations close on November 10.
If you need help with making a nomination, visit Jake’s Bakes in the Market House in the town centre.
The organisers say every nomination will be read and judged individually.
