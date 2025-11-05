FORDER has been blooming with colour and community spirit as locals came together to celebrate the winners of this year’s Forder sunflower competition.
Hosted by the Forder Conservation and Community Association (FCCA), the competition once again brought neighbours together in a cheerful mix of creativity, friendly rivalry and flower-filled fun. Gardens across the village have been transformed into dazzling displays of golden petals, with towering sunflowers brightening up streets, gardens, and spirits alike.
“It’s wonderful to see how much enjoyment and participation the sunflower competition brings each year,” said an FCCA spokesperson. “Every entrant, whether they won or not, has helped make Forder a brighter, happier place. ‘Flower Power’ is truly alive and well here!”
The event isn’t just about fun, it also carries an important environmental message. By encouraging wildlife-friendly gardening and reducing pesticide use, the FCCA aims to boost local biodiversity and help bees and pollinators thrive in the picturesque riverside community.
This year’s competition saw more entries than ever before and some truly spectacular results. Judges were particularly impressed by the creativity and care shown by participants, including several young green-fingered growers.
Results:
- Largest Flower: Jane and Chris Wells (34 cm)
- Tallest Plant: Mitch and Graham Stone (3.4 m)
- Most Flowers/Buds: Jane and Chris Wells (11)
- Most Pitiful Plant: Janet and Barrie Taylor — proving even the smallest sunflower can bring the biggest smiles!
- Children’s “Taller Than the Grower” Award: Tamara (1.1 m taller), Rosa (0.9 m taller), and Louis (0.6 m taller).
“This event captures everything that’s special about Forder – teamwork, humour and a shared love of nature,” said organisers. “Even those with the ‘most pitiful plant’ brought laughter and joy. That’s the beauty of community gardening.”
The FCCA extended thanks to all volunteers who measured, photographed and judged the entries – and to every resident who took part.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.