A PLANNED bonfire night set to be staged at the Port Eliot House and Gardens this Saturday (November 8) has had to be postponed.
In a social media post, organisers wrote: “We are sorry to announce our Bonfire Night this Saturday the 8th of November is being postponed!
“This is due to an extremely waterlogged site and the foreseeable poor weather. Public safety is paramount and with the ground conditions so poor it would be dangerous under foot and car parking will become impossible in the fields above the main house.
“The display we have this year is one of the best yet and we’re looking to bring it to you just one week later than billed. It would be fantastic if you could join us for that, but of course a refund can be initiated if you’d prefer. Existing ticket holders should have already received this information.
“Once again, sorry for any disappointment caused but hopefully you can join us on a different date.”
