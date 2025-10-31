THE gardens around St Austell Library have received high praise from the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).
The society runs the It’s Your Neighbourhood scheme to encourage volunteer-led community gardening projects and groups that are focused on improving their local environment through community gardening.
The scheme comes under the umbrella of Britain in Bloom and the library’s gardens have been assessed as “outstanding”.
The gardens include the new Peace Garden which was created to commemorate the 80th anniversaries of VE (Victory in Europe) Day and VJ (Victory over Japan) Day earlier this year.
The library hosts events that are open to the local community in the gardens and the rear section is also open to the public during working hours dependent on the weather.
