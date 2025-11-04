DO you have a passion for pastry, a flair for flavour, or a knack for kneading the perfect loaf?
The makers of the hit TV series The Great British Bake Off are on the hunt for talented amateur bakers from Cornwall to step into the famous white tent for the show’s next series.
Producers from Love Productions, the team behind the much-loved Channel 4 programme, have officially opened applications for Bake Off 2026 – and they’re encouraging Cornish bakers to rise to the challenge.
Whether you’re a Bread Head, Whisk Wizard or Cake King, this could be your moment to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith – and maybe even earn that coveted Hollywood Handshake.
Applications are open until 1pm on Monday, December 15 to bakers aged 16 and over by January 1, 2026.
According to the show’s casting team, they’re not just looking for technical perfection – they want personality, creativity, and a genuine love for baking. From Cornish pasties to saffron buns, Bake Off fans across the Duchy are being urged to showcase their regional favourites and family recipes.
“We love seeing the diversity and creativity of bakers from across the UK,” said a spokesperson for the production team. “Whether you’re self-taught, a family baker, or someone who’s just found a passion for puddings, we want to hear your story.”
Applicants are encouraged to include photos and videos of their best bakes to bring their application to life.
Those successful in the first round will be contacted by the casting team for interviews and auditions early next year. If you haven’t heard back by Friday, February 13, 2026, it means you haven’t made it through this time, but the team stresses that persistence pays off, as many past contestants were accepted only after reapplying.
