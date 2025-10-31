SINGER-SONGWRITER Sarah McQuaid will be performing at IntoBodmin on Saturday, January 17 at 7.30pm.
Sarah’s lush, chocolatey voice combines with her engaging personality and brilliant musicianship on acoustic and electric guitars, keyboards and (occasionally) drum to create a truly immersive experience.
In the words of one audience member: “Sarah is a truly impressive artist who takes you on a journey through storytelling, blending a variety of musical genres and instruments with ease and creativity.
“Her lyrics are down-to-earth yet incredibly captivating. Attending her concert feels like diving into a book of short stories — some resonate deeply, some spark your imagination, others make you pause and reflect, and a few bring tears or spontaneous laughter.
“Sarah’s connection with the audience is both gentle and profound. You don’t just watch a performance — you become part of it, part of the story she’s telling.”
Born in Spain, raised in Chicago, holding dual Irish and American citizenship and now settled in Cornwall, she brings the eclecticism of her background to her captivating songwriting and choice of material, spanning genres and defying categorisation.
Following her move to Cornwall in 2007, she swiftly struck up a friendship with a fellow mum outside the gates of their children’s school. That fellow mum turned out to be Zoë Pollock, writer and performer of 1991 UK Top 5 single ‘Sunshine On A Rainy Day’.
The pair soon found themselves co-writing songs for an album released in 2008 under the band name Mama.
The collaboration with Zoë proved to be a turning point in Sarah’s career – not only because it prompted her to start thinking of herself primarily as a songwriter, but also because it introduced her to Martin Stansbury, a longtime collaborator and former bandmate of Zoë’s who produced and engineered the Mama album.
To book tickets, visit: intobodmin.co.uk/events/
