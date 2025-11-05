THE Divertimento String Quartet, who last performed at Calstock Arts in 2023, will be returning to the East Cornwall venue on Sunday, February 22 2026.
Based in Devon, the quartet is one of South West’s foremost string quartets, with a large following for their regular concert series. The afternoon concert will include: Fritz Kreisler’s String Quartet in A minor and Schumann’s String Quartet in A.
Acclaimed for giving performances of such polished professionalism combined with a real sense of intimacy and pleasure, one of the many good reasons for attending their concerts is the careful and interesting choice of programming.
Their pleasure and enjoyment in playing communicates immediately with their audience – the attentive listening to each other, the way individual instruments shine out where necessary and blend, support and work together throughout all add to the richness of the music.
- Mary Eade (violin)
Mary studied at the Yehudi Menuhin School before student life took her to Freiburg, Germany, later returning to the Royal College of Music, London.
She gave her Wigmore Hall debut in 1975 and has played many concertos most notably with the likes of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
- Lindsay Braga (violin)
Lindsay studied at the Royal Northern College of Music with Richard Deakin and Wen Zu Li.
Since then she has worked with many orchestras including the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.
- Andrew Gillett (viola)
Andrew studied at the Royal College of Music and the Hochschule für Musik in Frankfurt, Germany.
In demand as a freelance chamber and orchestral musician, his musical interests are diverse – baroque, contemporary and all things in between.
- Vicky Evans (cello)
Vicky’s early studies were at the Royal College of Music Junior Department and then at the Purcell School before continuing her training at Dartington College of Arts.
She has a busy career as a freelance musician – as a cello continuo player and chamber musician, as well as a manager of several chamber ensembles and orchestras.
To book tickets, visit: calstockarts.org/event/22-february-divertimento-string-quartet/
