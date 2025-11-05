LEWIS Brown, the talented sous chef at Narla by Charlie Walters in Fowey, has been crowned South West Chef of the Year 2025, beating competitors from across the region in one of the UK’s most prestigious culinary competitions.
Lewis, who also took the Professional Chef category, impressed the judges with a stunning menu featuring a starter of scallop with celeriac, apple, hazelnut and clam; a main course of duck with potato, cauliflower, golden raisins and duck sauce; and a dessert of 70 per cent dark chocolate with blackberry, muscovado and vanilla.
The awards, now in their 21st year, were founded by acclaimed chef Michael Caines MBE DL to showcase the very best of the South West’s food scene. The competition highlights the creativity, skill and passion that define the region’s vibrant hospitality and culinary industries.
This year’s winners were celebrated at a glittering dinner at Exeter Golf and Country Club, following a fiercely contested series of finals at Exeter College. A panel of esteemed chefs, including Nathan Outlaw, Scott Paton, Peter Gorton, Matt Mason and Chris Cleghorn, judged the competitors, praising the innovation and technical expertise on display.
Michael Caines said: “Huge congratulations to all our winners and finalists. The standard this year has been phenomenal, with chefs showcasing their skill, passion and flair using the incredible ingredients our region has to offer.”
Other category winners included:
- Best Showcase of Regional Ingredients: Jack Smith, Royal Crescent Hotel, Bath.
- Best Presentation: Charlie Cutting, Manor House, Castle Combe.
- Best Menu: Ben Greenhalf, Gather, Totnes.
- Best Dish: Ben Kittow, Catch at the Old Fishmarket, Weymouth.
- Home Cook of the Year: Louise Needham, Plympton.
- Junior Chef of the Year: Jessica Klapsia, Torquay Girls’ Grammar School.
- Student/Apprentice Chef of the Year: Oscar Holgate, Exeter College and Glebe House, Southleigh, Devon.
- Young Professional Chef of the Year: Jack Smith, Royal Crescent Hotel, Bath.
