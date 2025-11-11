LANDRAKE Young Farmers’ Club came heartbreakingly close to claiming one of the most coveted titles in the rural youth calendar – Club of the Year – at this year’s National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs Achiever Awards, held in Birmingham.
Up against strong competition from Brawdyhayscastle (Pembrokeshire), Homewood School (Kent), Pailton & District (Warwickshire), and eventual winners Heckington and Sleaford (Lincolnshire), Landrake’s nomination marked a stunning achievement for a club that was on the brink of closure just a few years ago.
The glittering black-tie event, which was held at the National Conference Centre, brought together more than 500 young farmers, supporters and alumni from across England and Wales. The annual awards celebrate those shaping the future of rural Britain through leadership, innovation, and community spirit.
Landrake YFC’s story particularly impressed the judges – Thomas Turner, agricultural sales manager; Amy Wilkinson, farmer and Farmers Guardian columnist and Jessica Rose, NFYFC vice chair of council, who praised the club’s resilience, creativity and commitment to its community.
Only a few years ago, Landrake faced an uncertain future. After the pandemic, dwindling membership raised real fears that the long-running Cornish club might fold. But through determination, teamwork and a renewed focus on inclusivity, the club has rebuilt itself from just four members to 40.
Now thriving once again, Landrake is open to members aged 15 to 28 and meets every Tuesday at The Sir Robert Geffery Memorial Hall. The club’s revival is credited to strong leadership, including former chairman Peter Reis, whose efforts helped lay the groundwork for growth, and current chairman Sydney Bond, who continues to steer the group with passion and pride.
“As chairman, I was incredibly proud to see the club listed among the top five in the country,” said Sydney. “To see where we’ve come in such a short space of time is incredible. Five years ago, we had only four members, now we’re 40 strong. I want to thank Peter and all our members for their commitment, hard work and fundraising achievements.”
The club’s reputation for community involvement has been key to its success. Landrake hosts an annual “dung run”, raising around £2,000 for local causes, and also compiled a charity recipe book that raised an impressive £5,000.
To keep communication strong, judges were told the club uses a mix of in-person meetings, WhatsApp groups and regular contact with their County Federation, ensuring everyone is informed and involved. They also prioritise safeguarding and advisory engagement to maintain a safe, welcoming environment for all members.
Beyond fundraising, Landrake is committed to forging friendships and broadening horizons. Earlier this year, members took part in an exchange with a club in Buckinghamshire, strengthening ties across counties and sharing ideas to further develop their programme.
While Landrake narrowly missed taking home the national title, their top-five placement cements their reputation as one of the most dynamic and community-minded clubs in the country.
“The recognition alone is an achievement worth celebrating,” added Bond. “It’s proof that teamwork, determination, and community spirit can turn even the smallest club into something truly special.”
