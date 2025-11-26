A Member of Parliament has praised a bus company for offering to plug the gap after a rival operator announced plans to close its entire operation in Cornwall due to rising costs and falling passenger numbers.
Andrew George, Lib Dem MP for West Cornwall, says Go Cornwall deserves “immense credit” for pledging to provide alternative or amended services for the routes First Bus plans to axe next year to "keep Cornwall connected."
Mr George is now calling in the government to provide more funding for Cornwall’s public transport network.
He said: “Go Cornwall deserves immense credit for offering to plug the enormous gap left by First Bus, but Ministers must now recognise that Cornwall cannot maintain its public transport infrastructure based on such a climate of uncertainty, “sticking plaster” and “make-do” solutions.
“The First Bus announcement was dreadful news. But it’s marvellous that Richard Stevens at Go Cornwall has already indicated his willingness to step in where First Bus announced a quick exit.
“Central government invests billions in the wraparound public transport services of Greater London. £19 billion on the Elizabeth line alone.
“In comparison, Cornwall's public transport is characterised by piecemeal uncertainty and the vagaries of short-term commercial decision-making, and the consequential stop-start services.
“Rather than being constantly treated like the “country cousin” by the “Metropolitan elite”, it's time for the Government to give Cornwall support equivalent to the capital city. To back a long-term plan, to build confidence in the future of our services, which will then drive more passengers onto our buses, encourage greater investment and more comprehensive services.
“It’s great that Go Cornwall has stepped in, but we cannot carry on like this. MPs and the council must meet transport Ministers soon to sort this out.”
First Bus, which has a fleet of 85 buses, said the “difficult” decision has been made in the face of ongoing financial challenges intensified by above inflation costs, a significant fall in passenger numbers, a 21 per cent, fall year on year on top of a 13 per cent fall in 2024/25, and increased competition.
First Bus, which currently runs 14 services across a fleet of 85 buses in Cornwall, plans to withdraw from all five depots it currently operates from in Camborne, Falmouth, Penzance, Summercourt and Truro.
Two hundred and 75 roles are at risk, and First Bus is working with all colleagues affected, who are being supported to find other roles, wherever possible, within First Bus and its parent company FirstGroup.
Richard Stevens, the managing director of Go Cornwall Bus, said: "We understand how concerning this news will be for residents who rely on these routes every day.
"Our message is simple and clear: no community will be left unserved.
“Cornwall is our home, and we are committed to protecting the bus services that so many people rely on. We will be introducing a revised but comprehensive network that keeps every community connected. Our priority is to ensure that any area currently served by First South West continues to have access to bus services.”
Martin Dean, the managing director, UK Regional Bus, Go-Ahead, added: “We’re dedicated to keeping communities connected, whether that means introducing new routes, stepping in when other operators withdraw, or strengthening existing networks. We fully support the team at Go South West as they prepare for this important transition in Cornwall and are proud of the leadership and care they show for their communities.”
