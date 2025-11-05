BRINGING bucket loads of Christmas spirit once again this December is Near-ta Theatre’s cult festive comedy, and Cornwall’s longest running festive show - celebrating its 16th year - Christmas. Time.
Charlie and Toby are feeling low, and why wouldn’t they? It’s Christmas Day and they’re serving time at His Majesty’s pleasure. But why shouldn’t they be having a Merry Christmas in spite of their incarceration?
What’s stopping them from creating Christmas around them? Absolutely nothing! And so they set off on their festival of carols, Claus, Christ and custody…
Join them on a fantastical adventure through Dickens, pantomime, musical, Christmas dinner and Christmas films! See as they build a wonderfully Merry Christmas around them with songs, snowmen and lots of laughs in this truly festive show that puts the ‘cell’ firmly back in ‘celebration’.
Christmas. Time. is a musical comedy for all the family, and year after year proves a festive and fantastically funny Christmas offering from Near-ta Theatre.
Christmas. Time. schedule is visiting various venues in Cornwall this December:
- Friday, December 5 at Treviglas Academy, Newquay (7.30pm)
- Sunday, December 7 at Losthwithiel Community Centre (7.30pm)
- Wednesday, December 10 at Budehaven Community School (7pm)
- Thursday, December 11 at Wadebridge Town Hall (7.30pm)
- Friday, December 12 at St. Just Old Town Hall (7.30pm)
- Saturday, December 13 at St. Andrews Crypt, Redruth (7.30pm)
- Sunday, December 14 at Ruan Minor Village Hall (7.30pm)
- Wednesday, December 17 to Tuesday, December 23 at The Poly, Falmouth (7.30pm, relaxed performance taking place on Saturday, December 20 at 2.30pm)
The show is written and performed by Daniel Richards (‘Owdyado, Miracle) and Ciaran Clarke (Wosson Cornwall), and directed by Simon Harvey (o-region, Kneehigh, Olivier Award winner).
To book tickets to any of these events, visit: neartatheatre.co.uk/shows/christmas-time/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.