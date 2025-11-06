IT was double the pride and double the celebration for a Saltash mother and daughter who recently graduated together.
Christine Griffin (formerly Edwards) and her daughter Sarah Edwards both donned their caps and gowns at St Andrew’s Church, Plymouth, where they received honours degrees from the University of St Mark and St John.
Christine, a familiar face to Cornish Times readers, earned her BA (Hons) in Journalism. A long-time freelance reporter and photographer, she began working with the paper in 2006 and continued through lockdown, contributing stories from home.
Sarah, also a mature student, achieved a BEd (Hons) with QTS in Primary Education, all while raising her young son.
The proud family cheered them on at the ceremony – proof that hard work really does run in the family.
