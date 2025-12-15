A BRAVE young girl brought tears to the eyes of many at a traditional festive gathering in St Austell.
The Christmas Singalong in the town, which each year raises money for a child in need of support and their family, saw 10-year-old Lowenna Banks take to the stage.
Lowenna was this year’s recipient of funds raised by the singalong which sees a packed audience in St John’s Methodist Church, in the town centre, joining in with festive favourites played by a talented band of musicians under the direction of compere Alister Berry.
Lowenna suffered brain damage caused by a bleed and she spent months in hospital receiving care when her chances of recovery seemed remote.
However, Lowenna defied expectations and she has learned to swallow, speak and walk again.
Her story stirred emotions as she was invited on to the stage at the Christmas Singalong by Alister.
Lowenna climbed a flight of stairs to reach the stage amid rousing applause. Then, as the clapping died down, Alister asked the youngster if she would like to say something to the audience.
Lowenna smiled and said: “Merry Christmas.”
This proved too much not only for the audience but also for members of the band who wiped away tears of joy.
Reflecting on the occasion, Alister said: “Wow, I can only say well done Lowenna and her family. This is exactly why we do this concert every year and I, for one, am completely in awe of Lowenna and her ongoing recovery.
“I would like to wish Lowenna and her family a Merry Christmas too and want to pass on a massive thanks to not only the musicians and volunteers but everyone who came along to support us.”
Member of the audience at the memorable Christmas Singalong wore Christmas jumpers and other festive attire.
