I’m putting on a big Community Action Festival next Friday, October 24, from 12pm to 6pm, at Humphry Davy School, Penzance.
The festival will celebrate the talent and kindness of our many community organisations. Help and Advice available to everyone.
This free, family-friendly event brings together local charities, public bodies and residents’ groups to raise awareness of the range of support available in the community, particularly for wellbeing and to help with cost-of-living challenges.
The festival will feature stalls from local groups offering advice, resources, and connections, alongside a variety of free activities and attractions.
Free, freshly cooked, healthy fare will also be available throughout.
This event is about bringing the community together, and ensuring people know where to turn for support.
I’m enormously grateful to the many local charities (like Trelya, Volunteer Cornwall, Penzance Foodbank, Whole Again Communities), public agencies (like the Job Centre, Healthy Cornwall, Ambulance and Fire services, Active Cornwall, Livewest, South West Water) and advice organisations (like Citizens’ Advice/CAB, Inclusion Cornwall, Neighbourhood Energy Action, Mental Health Hub, Age UK, local GP Surgeries) who’re joining me to put on this impressive half-term event filled with fun, food, and community spirit. Over 30 organisations, demonstrating the wealth of talent, support and help available.
If you’re part of an organisation which hasn’t heard from my office yet, and would like to join us, please get in touch.
My next public meeting will take place in St Ives this Friday, October 17, at 7pm.
I’ll concentrate on:
Combatting the worrying rise in intolerance and prejudice; the government’s NHS 10 Year Plan; Meeting local housing need; and Options for the Autumn budget. Hopefully we’ll have time for more…
Space is limited. So please book your (FREE) place in advance, and email or phone beforehand with any questions/concerns you’d like to raise.
Parliament is back after the conference recess and there’s plenty for MPs to get hot under the collar about. Lots of opportunities to accuse each other of improper this and that, and the stage perfectly set for theatrical yah-boo and vaudeville tribalism.
Hopefully we’ll get beyond that as quickly as possible and on to serious consideration about how we can all pull together to make the world a better place. From decent and affordable homes for locals, working to restore the NHS, solving the schools SEND crisis, and combating climate change and reversing nature decline, there’s much to do. You wouldn’t think it when you hear them arguing, but most of us agree we should get on and do all these things.
Though most of time has to be in Parliament, I still arrange as many local meetings and casework surgeries. So please contact my office (see above) if you need to make contact.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.