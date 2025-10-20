WARREN REEVES, 63, of Carey Park, Killigarth pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to stalking a woman involving fear of violence between 8 April and 4 May when he contacted her friends and family demanding to know where she was and turned up to her place of work and demanded to see her, to driving dangerously and damaging a car and a garage door at Carey Park, damaging cars on Portuan Road, Mill Hill, Polperro and Sunrising, Looe on 3 May and damaging property at Looe Police Station the same day. He was sent to prison for 21 months, made subject to a restraining order not to contact, until 13 October 2035, ten people or go to two addresses on Mill Hill, Polperro and addresses in Sunrising and Portuan Road, Looe and Carey Park, Killigarth. He was banned from driving for 12 months when he will have to pass an extended test.