SEX OFFENCES
CHAMPION SADIQ, 37, of Sandy Lodge Corner, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with raping a woman on the Kinsman Estate in Bodmin on 12 October. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 11 November.
SIMON CHURCH, 41, of Hall Road, St Dennis pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to breaching a sexual harm prevention order when, in November 2022, he installed encryption software, which was not intrinsic to the operation of the device, which he was prohibited from doing by a Truro Crown Court order made in 2019. He will stand trial on 2 December.
NATHAN CARBY, 28, of Margaret Crescent, Bodmin was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of raping and strangling a woman in Bodmin in August 2024 and sexually assaulting a woman on 16 January and 5 and 27 April. He was sent to prison for eight years, will have to register with the police indefinitely and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 13 October 2035.
SHAUN ROBERTS, 36, of Higher Bore Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to stalking at HMP Channings Wood involving fear of violence between July and September when he caused a woman and her partner to fear, on at least two occasions, that violence would be used against them. He also pleaded guilty to sending a message threatening death or serious harm at Goonbarrow Meadow, Bugle on 8 September and not complying with notification requirements of the sex offenders register by failing to notify police of his details within three days of his release. He was sent to prison for six months and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victims or enter Bugle until 9 October 2030.
MICHAEL CHILD, 73, of Bederkesa Court, Robartes Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to making 1119 of the most serious Category A indecent images of children, 519 Category B images and 462 Category C images between 2015 and 2024. He pleaded not guilty to possessing extreme pornographic images which portrayed a person performing an act of intercourse with a dog. He will be sentenced on 7 November and has to register with the police.
LEE BARKER, 47, of Oakland Road, Liskeard was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of raping a women at Looe in December 2020 and at Polruan in July 2021. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 28 November.
ASSAULT
LEWIS MAPSTONE, 34, of Garth Pennfenten, Newquay pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in Washaway on 15 October and a man in Pool on 27 March. He will be sentenced on 20 November and was released on conditional bail not to enter Camborne, Pool or Redruth or contact a man.
CHRISTOPHER GERMAN, 42, of The Old Police Station, East Street, Newquay pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in St Austell on 12 July, breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering Sports Direct in St Austell, stealing a T-shirt from the shop and possessing 1.06 grams of cannabis at Newquay on 13 October. He was given an 18-week prison sentence suspended for two years with magistrates noting it was a blatant second breach of the criminal behaviour order, he used violence to steal from the store and he has a prolific record of thefts. He must also have treatment for his drug use.
KATIEMARIE PHELPS, 35, of Trencreek Road, Higher Trencreek, Newquay changed her plea to guilty on a charge of assaulting a police officer in Camborne on 12 August. She continues to plead not guilty to driving at Nor Manor Flats, Higher Trencreek with 50 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 and without a licence or insurance. She will stand trial on 25 March.
LOUISE MILLER, 28, of Hawkins Road, Newquay had a warrant issued for her arrest when she failed to answer court bail on charges of assaulting a woman and damaging her spectacles in Truro on 16 March.
MELISSA BASTOW, 49, of New Town Lane, Long Rock has had a warrant issued for her arrest after she failed to turn up to court on charges of assaulting a woman and three police officers in Newquay in July, damaging police uniform and equipment and possessing cannabis.
MATTHEW ALDEN, 29, of Timber Close, St Austell pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman in Redruth occasioning her actual bodily harm on 5 September and engaging in coercive behaviour between September 2024 and September 2025 by intentionally burning food, putting cold water in the bath and damaging property belonging to his victim. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a hairdryer and a phone on 5 September. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 24 October.
JAMIE WALKER, 37, of Baker Street, Exeter changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with stalking at Redmoor, Bodmin between 1 February and 14 April when he sent his victim a multitude of messages, emails, phone calls and voicemails. He also pleaded guilty to engaging in coercive behaviour in St Austell and Bodmin between 2023 and 2025 by multiple threats of violence and actual violence including putting a bin bag over his victim’s head. He pleaded not guilty to strangling her in St Austell between 15 November and 25 December and threatening to kill her in St Austell on 14 January – these counts will remain on file. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 13 November.
SAMANTHA WILLIAMS, 30, of Highfield Estate, Pensilva pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman on Highfield Estate on 11 October. She will be sentenced on 2 December.
LIAM SMITH, 22, of Park View, Liskeard changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on a woman at an address in Liskeard on 30 July 2023. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 12 November.
DEATH THREAT
NIGEL PEARCE, 25, of Carworgie Way, St Columb Road pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to sending death threats to a man on 25 August and strangling a woman in March 2023. He was remanded in custody and his trial fixed for 9 March.
CONTROLLING BEHAVIOUR
BRIAN SMITH, 45, of Poplar Avenue, Gravesend pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to between 2012 and 2025 at Foxhole engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour. His trial was fixed for 7 August and he was released on conditional bail not to go to an area of Foxhole or contact three people.
LIAM SMITH, 22, of Park View, Liskeard changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour between 2022 and 2024 when he used violence towards his victim, abused a kitten and made her watch, controlled what she wore and would not let her see her family and threatened to harm himself if she left. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 12 November.
PETROL FIRE THREAT
LAWRY ALISON, 24, of Polstain Road, Threemilestone pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to causing public nuisance when she threatened to set a petrol pump alight and climbed on the roof of Biscovey Garage forecourt on the A390 in St Blazey Gate on 14 September damaging electrical and telecommunications cabling resulting in significant risk and disruption to the public and the emergency services. She also pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of wine from the shop and racially/religiously aggravated harassment. She was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 24 October.
STALKING
EDWARD CROOK, 33, of Springfield Close, St Austell was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of stalking a woman involving serious alarm and distress between 2023 and 2025. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 11 November.
JASON SQUIRES, 50, of Pontsmill Road, Pontsmill, Par pleaded not guilty to stalking a woman between 1 July and 30 September by calling her relentlessly, including from withheld numbers, sending her messages, threatening suicide, attending her home, sending photos of her car and having other people watch her. He is also charged with causing £1885 damage to her car in Par on 19 July. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 5 November.
WARREN REEVES, 63, of Carey Park, Killigarth pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to stalking a woman involving fear of violence between 8 April and 4 May when he contacted her friends and family demanding to know where she was and turned up to her place of work and demanded to see her, to driving dangerously and damaging a car and a garage door at Carey Park, damaging cars on Portuan Road, Mill Hill, Polperro and Sunrising, Looe on 3 May and damaging property at Looe Police Station the same day. He was sent to prison for 21 months, made subject to a restraining order not to contact, until 13 October 2035, ten people or go to two addresses on Mill Hill, Polperro and addresses in Sunrising and Portuan Road, Looe and Carey Park, Killigarth. He was banned from driving for 12 months when he will have to pass an extended test.
HARASSMENT
SCOTT MONSOON, 44, of Premier Inn, Bodmin pleaded guilty to harassing a man between 18 May and 15 September by contacting him via messages, voice notes, voicemail and social media posts and attending his address after being told not to. He pleaded not guilty to stalking him and this charge was withdrawn. He was given a 12-week prison sentence because of the persistent and prolonged period of harassment which had a significant impact on his victim and he has similar convictions for like offences. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim, enter ASDA in Bodmin or go to an address in Blisland or post anything on social media relating to his victim until 6 October 2028.
KNIFE CRIME
MICHAEL RICHARDS, 48, of Treningle View, Bodmin has been sent to prison for 36 weeks after he breached a suspended sentence made for possessing cheese knives at Fore Street, Bodmin on 13 December. He also pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order at St Austell on 11 October when he acted in a manner which caused others to fear for their safety. He was sent to prison because he was on a suspended sentence and has a community order with two conditional discharges and has a prolific record of offending. He has to pay £85 costs.
DRUG DEALING
YORDAN IANAKIEV, 20, of NFA, Newquay pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing cocaine with intent to supply in Newquay on 9 September. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 17 October.
BURGLARY
MARK WORTHINGTON, 55, of Manor Close, Ivybridge has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with burgling Bude Services on Bencoolen Road and stealing a car key in January 2024. His case is listed for 11 November.
THEFT
JASMINE DOUGHTY, 26, of Cliff Road, Newquay, has been sent to prison for eight weeks after she pleaded guilty to stealing two coats from Mountain Warehouse in Newquay in April and failing to comply with the requirements of her post sentence supervision to keep in touch with the probation service. Magistrates heard she has a prolific history of shop lifting and she was arrested in a house of drug use. She has to pay £85 costs.
KYLE LAWRENCE, 46, of Treleven Road, Bude pleaded guilty to stealing three bottles of Champagne from the Co-op in Burn View, Bude on 7 August, a box of wine from Morrisons in Bude on 3 September and boxes of vodka on 26 and 27 September. He was ordered to pay £351 compensation to Morrisons and £79.50 to the Co-op and fined £120.
BREACH OF ORDER
DARREN TREGIDGA, 51, of Mount Wise, Newquay pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order at Pellymounter Road, St Austell on 11 October by being in possession of an open container of alcohol in a public place and being in a state of drunkenness. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
COMMUNICATIONS OFFENCE
MATTHEW BELL, 39, of Rhind Street, Bodmin pleaded not guilty to persistently making use of the public communication network to cause annoyance on 11 and 12 March. He will stand trial on 2 March and was released on conditional bail to live and sleep at his address in Bodmin.
CLOSURE ORDER
FLAT 3, THE OLD POLICE STATION, East Street, Newquay, together with all communal areas and the car park, has been made subject to a three-month closure order under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.
CAUSED SERIOUS INJURY
ROBERT PACY, 51, of Polyear Farm, Trelowth, St Austell pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to a woman on the A3058 at Scarcewater on 3 March when driving a Kia without due care and attention. He was given an 18-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months, banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
DRIVE WHILE DISQUALIFIED
ARTHUR GREEN, 20, of Crantock Street, Newquay pleaded guilty to seven motoring charges. They include driving whilst disqualified on Truro Road, Lanivet on 10 June; on Newquay Road, Indian Queens on 19 August; on Highgate Hill, Indian Queens on 5 September and Trevemper Road, Newquay on 6 October. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 25 November.
DRUG DRIVE
MEDHI RAZA, 48, of East Street, Newquay pleaded guilty to driving in Kidderminster in July with 200 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 and 11 micrograms of cocaine exceeding the limit of ten. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £96 surcharge and £85 costs.
KAYODE OGUNDANA, 22, of Treningle View, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving in Highertown, Truro on 1 June with 7.4 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
FAILED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION
MARK THOMPSON, 47, of Fore Street, Saltash had the case proved he failed to tell police who was driving a Ford Fiesta who was alleged to have been speeding in Totnes in August 2023. He was given a six month ban due to repeat offending, fined £72 and ordered to pay £90 costs.
NO INSURANCE
SCOTT PENNEY, 24, of Margaret Crescent, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and using a BMW with a faulty tyre. He was given a six month driving ban as a points disqualification, fined £276 and ordered to pay £110 surcharge and £90 costs.
SPEEDING
ROBIN STACEY, 61, of Springfield Road, Newquay has been banned from driving for six months under the totting procedure after he pleaded guilty to speeding on the A393 in Redruth. He was fined £166 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £90 costs.
MARK CLEMES, 56, of Clearwater View/Hallane Road, St Austell has been given an eight-month driving ban as a points disqualification after he pleaded guilty to speeding through St Anne’s Chapel on 22 September 2024; on Tregolls Road, Truro on 24 October 2024 and through the Saltash Tunnel on 22 June and 27 December. He was fined £560 and ordered to pay £90 costs.
USED HANDHELD PHONE
PHILIP GLASS, 59, of Bodmin Road, Trethowel, St Austell has been fined £615 after he pleaded guilty to using a handheld phone while driving a Citroen on the A390 at Tresillian in March. Six points were put on his licence. He was also banned from driving for six months and fined £307 for speeding in a Ford Transit on the A30 at Ebsworthy on 21 May and fined £1000 for failing to tell police who was driving a Seat Tarraco in Trethowel on 19 March.
