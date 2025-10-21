St Winwaloe’s Church, Tremaine, is the smallest parish church in all of Cornwall, but despite being small, it has a big story and one parishioner, churchwarden Caroline Stone, is on a mission to find out all about in an effort to raise funds.
Caroline hopes to write a book all about Tremaine parish to help raise the necessary funds for a new roof.
As part of the process, she is looking to speak with anyone with family connections to the parish, to hear some family stories and help fill in some details.
