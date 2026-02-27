POLICE are investigating the thefts of three motorcycles which occurred at separate addresses in the Clay Country near St Austell but are believed to be linked.
The thefts took place in the Foxhole and Nanpean areas between February 21 and 23.
St Austell Police, in an online post, said: “It is suspected that the thefts are linked due to how the motorcycles were stolen and the attempts made by the offenders to conceal their actions and identity.
“Two of the motorcycles were Honda 125cc models and the other was a Royal Enfield Himalayan.
“We would encourage owners to take appropriate measures to secure their motorcycles and to report any suspicious behaviour to police. If you have any information to assist our enquiries, please contact us on 101 or online, quoting reference 50260045261.”
In an earlier incident, a police patrol team stopped the rider of an illegally-adapted electric bicycle after he was seen riding in an anti-social manner around St Austell. The electric motor of the e-bike had been altered so it could reach speeds of up to 35 mph. The rider had his e-bike seized and has been prosecuted for a number of offences under the Road Traffic Act.
Meanwhile, St Austell Police have announced that PC Ben Jones has joined their neighbourhood team. PC Jones will be one of the new neighbourhood beat managers for St Austell and the St Austell Bay and Carlyon Bay parishes.
A spokesperson said: “Ben brings with him a lot of knowledge and skills in both community and operational policing with over 10 years frontline policing experience both previously as a PCSO and more recently as a police constable on one of the patrol teams in St Austell. He is a local lad as well. Ben is keen to get out and about to gain an understanding of community issues.”
