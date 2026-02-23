HARRY GREER, 25, of HMP Exeter has been sent to prison for ten weeks after he pleaded guilty to an unprovoked assault of a serious nature on two women at St Austell on 9 November and damaging curtains, a bedroom and TV belonging to one of his victims. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or go to Penarwyn Road, St Blazey until 16 February 2028. He has also been charged with racially aggravated behaviour when he is alleged to have threatened a police officer at Newquay police station on 29 June, driving on Tywardreath Highway with 181 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 and driving at Lostwithiel without a licence the same day. These cases were adjourned to Truro Magistrates’ Court on 12 March when he is required to make a plea.