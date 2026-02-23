SEX OFFENCES
DAVID DAVIES, 63, of Maple Avenue, Torpoint was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of three charges of raping a teenage girl and sexually assaulting girls aged five and 12. He was sent to prison for 23 years.
FRAUD
ANDREW MASTER, 58, of Takir Views, Gibraltar has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with at Bodmin, between August 2022 and January 2023, committing fraud by false representation namely an investment to purchase watches for profit to make a gain for himself of £71,164. His case was listed for 13 March.
THREATS TO KILL
THOMAS HEWER, 37, of NFA, Liskeard pleaded guilty to engaging in coercive behaviour at Newquay between March and September 2025 by preventing his victim from contacting friends, breaking phones and force-feeding her food; to assaulting her between 6 and 9 February; to stalking her between October 2025 and February 2026 involving fear of violence namely threats to harm and kill and unwanted persistent contact and to stealing £120 from her and damaging a door at Newquay Beach Hotel on 7 February as well as using racially aggravated words towards a police officer at Camborne Police Station on 8 February. He was committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence in custody and his case listed for 12 March.
GORDON OWENS, 47, of High Street, Delabole pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a woman at Delabole on 21 July. He will be sentenced on 22 May and was released on conditional bail not to contact his victim or go to a named street in Delabole.
ASSAULT
JAY MORGAN, 26, of Barnfield Terrace, St Columb pleaded guilty to assaulting a police sergeant at Tuckingmill on 6 September and damaging a vehicle and a watch. He was ordered to pay £350 compensation for the car, £300 compensation for the assault and £20 for the watch, fined £500 and has to pay a £400 surcharge and £135 costs.
HARRY GREER, 25, of HMP Exeter has been sent to prison for ten weeks after he pleaded guilty to an unprovoked assault of a serious nature on two women at St Austell on 9 November and damaging curtains, a bedroom and TV belonging to one of his victims. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or go to Penarwyn Road, St Blazey until 16 February 2028. He has also been charged with racially aggravated behaviour when he is alleged to have threatened a police officer at Newquay police station on 29 June, driving on Tywardreath Highway with 181 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 and driving at Lostwithiel without a licence the same day. These cases were adjourned to Truro Magistrates’ Court on 12 March when he is required to make a plea.
JAMIE CRAWFORD, 23, of Park Trevail, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting three people and a police sergeant at St Austell on 30 April and damaging a car. He was made subject to a community order and must do 100 hours unpaid work, pay a female victim £200 compensation for her injuries and £72 for the damage to her car and the police sergeant £100 compensation for her injuries.
JOWAN FARGHALY, 35, of Bosence Farm Community in Hayle changed his plea to guilty on a charge of assaulting a woman at Eden Close, Par occasioning her actual bodily harm and damaging property including a door, wall, carpet cleaner and mobile phone on 16 February last year. He will be sentenced on 29 May and was released on conditional bail not to contact two women, to live at Bosence Farm until his release and then to live and sleep each night at an address in McCarthey Drive, St Stephens and not to go to areas of St Austell or Par as shown on a map.
TRACEY FALVEY, 58, of Polgrean Place, St Blazey was found guilty of assaulting a police officer at St Blazey on Christmas Eve 2024 and a woman at Polgrean Place on Christmas Day 2024. She was given a 15-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months. Magistrates said only a custodial sentence could be justified because she has previous convictions for violence and she kicked the officer in an unprovoked attack. She was ordered to have 18 months treatment for her mental health and has to pay £100 compensation to the officer, £650 costs and a £154 surcharge.
SAM STUTT, 36, of Polvean Terrace, Duloe pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman at an address in Camelford on 24 November and stalking her at Bodmin between November 2025 and February 2026 when he sent her approximately 500 messages. His case was adjourned to Exeter Magistrates’ Court on 15 April and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim or go to Camelford including Valley Truckle.
SCOTT MONSOON, 44, of Valley Truckle, Camelford pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at Premier Inn at Bodmin on 14 February and criminal damage to a landline telephone. He was fined £160 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
KNIFE CRIME
ADAM ANDERSON, 33, of NFA, Newquay pleaded guilty to possessing a knife on East Street, Newquay on 13 February and stealing two cases of Stella Artois and other alcoholic drinks from Tesco. He will be sentenced on 12 May and was released on conditional bail not to enter Tesco in Newquay or any shop without possessing a means to pay.
ROBBERY
CHRISTOPHER LLOYD, 35, c/o Granworth Walk, Leicester has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing a knife at The Griffin, Liskeard and robbing a man of tobacco on 9 September. His case was listed for 13 March and he was released on conditional bail not to enter Liskeard or contact a man and a woman.
HARASSMENT
JACK EMMANUEL, 40, of Baytree Hill, Liskeard pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order imposed by Truro Crown Court in March 2017 by, on 13 January at Liskeard, he contacted a woman he was prohibited from contacting. He was fined £200 and made subject to a restraining order not to contact a woman or go to any address she and another woman are known to reside at until 16 February 2031. He has to pay a £80 surcharge and £85 costs.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
KEVIN ROWE, 37, of NFA, admitted breaching a domestic violence protection notice by entering a property at Dymond Court, Bodmin on 3 February. He was fined £50.
RACIALLY AGGRAVATED
MICHAEL HAUGH, 62, of Hornibrooks, Padstow pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated behaviour towards a man whom he assaulted at Rock Lane, Bodmin on 4 February last year and to possessing a lock knife. He was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, was ordered to have treatment for his alcohol use and pay his victim £50 compensation.
JAKE HENDERSON, 37, of Blackthorn Close, Launceston pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated behaviour towards a man at Bodmin and assaulting another man occasioning him actual bodily harm at Bodmin in November 2023. He will be sentenced on 15 May and was released on conditional bail not to contact two men.
BURGLARY
ROBERT MCLEAN, 48, of HMP Leicester has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with burgling Warrens Bakers at Newquay in August 2023 and stealing £2100 cash. His case was listed for 20 March.
THEFT
ASHLEY CARTER-MOORE, 41, of Lyons Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to stealing grocery items to the value of £135.83 from Aldi in St Austell on 15 January. He was ordered to pay full compensation and fined £80.
DRUG CRIME
MARC MOUSLEY, 45, of NFA, Liskeard had a warrant issued for his arrest when he failed to turn up to Bodmin Magistrates’ Court to face charges of possessing an axe and 16.51g of cocaine at Pengover Park, Liskeard on 14 December.
DRUNK
SCOTT SPICER, 33, of Cosgarne, Truro Road, St Austell was found guilty in his absence of being drunk and disorderly in Camborne on 15 August. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £135 costs.
BREACH OF ORDER
STEPHEN ARTHURS, 48, of Thornton Close, Roche has been sent to Plymouth Crown Court charged with breaching a non-molestation order made by Torquay and Newton Abbot court on 26 September when he contacted a woman via Messenger on 3 February. His case was listed for 23 March and he was released on conditional bail not to contact or threaten a woman, go within 100 metres of Nash and Co Solicitors in Plymouth, enter a road in Plymouth or go within 50 metres of it.
SHAY ILES, 20, of Moorland View, Saltash changed his plea to guilty on charges of failing to comply with a community protection notice by attending An Gof Gardens, Bodmin on 11, 19, 22, 25, 26 and 27 December and Hillside Park, Bodmin on 21 and 28 December and, on 8 January, he used a bank account which he was not named on and entered an address in Fore Street, Bodmin. He was fined £80 and has to pay £85 costs.
CAUSED SERIOUS INJURY
PATRICIA UPWOOD, 84, of East Fairholme Road, Poughill pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to a woman on Belle Vue, Bude on 5 December by careless/inconsiderate driving. She was banned from driving for 18 months and will have to pass an extended test to get her licence back, fined £320 and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.
DANGEROUS DRIVING
KIERAN LEWIS, 35, of Mayfield Close, St Austell pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and failing to provide police with a specimen of breath on the A30 at Bodmin on 12 February. He will be sentenced on 22 May and was released on conditional bail to live and sleep at Mayfield Close.
DRIVE WHILST DISQUALIFIED
JAKE PEARCE, 25, of Mount Camel, Camelford pleaded guilty to driving in Constantine on 12 June while disqualified. He was sent to prison for 18 weeks with magistrates noting he has no regard for disqualification and continued to offend in exactly the same manner. He was banned from driving for two years and nine weeks and has to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
BJORN BALDWIN, 47, of Penhale View, Cubert pleaded not guilty to driving on Churchfields Road, Cubert on 12 January with 120 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He will stand trial on 9 September.
DAWN TUNNICLIFFE, 54, of Pollawyn Road, Quintrell Downs pleaded not guilty to driving on Pollawyn Road on 18 June with 800 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 and 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 10. Her trial was fixed for 2 September.
RYAN ORCHARD, 37, of Longpark Way, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on Porthpean Road, St Austell with 212 micrograms of BZE per lire of blood exceeding the limit of 50. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £461 and ordered to pay a £184 surcharge and £85 costs.
AUGUSTINE SHALA, 41, of Creakavose, St Stephen pleaded guilty to driving on Southbourne Road, St Austell on 15 January with 104 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35, driving while disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance. He was banned from driving for 48 months, fined £499 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
EVICTION NOTICES
THE OCCUPIERS of vehicles placed on or around the land and highway at Earls Drive, Kingsand and South Treviddo Gypsy and Travellers Transit Site at Horningtops have been ordered to leave after Cornwall Council was granted permission by magistrates to evict them under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act. Council officers were authorised to take such steps as is reasonably necessary to ensure the order is complied with.
