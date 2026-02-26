A NUMBER of local voices have spoken out following the news that Sharp’s Brewery in Rock set to close its doors.
The news of the closure was revealed on February 25 by the Molson Coors Beverage Company (MCBC), Sharp’s parent organisation. It announced it has been proposed that production at the site near Wadebridge could cease by the end of 2026, which the organisation reports could result in ‘around 50 redundancies at the site’.
Simon Kerry, managing director, UK and Ireland at MCBC, said: “The proposed closure of Sharp’s Brewery has not been an easy decision for us to make. It has been a significant part of our UK business for 15 years, with an exceptional and committed team who take such huge pride in their craft.”
Following the announcement, some workers reported being informed about a meeting surrounding potential closure via a “group text message’’, leaving employees ‘highly distressed due to a vague and very unprofessional’ nature of the communication.
One employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It is very clear supervisors and managers alike at the Rock location of Sharp’s Brewery were unaware of what was occurring, but were required to organise a meeting at last minute very short notice. Someone somewhere in Molson Coors must of made a decision that has significantly and negatively effected 100s of employees.”
Since the news broke, a number of local figures have spoken out against the decision.
He said: "Sharp’s and its famous ales like Doom Bar have become part of Cornwall’s identity. This news is a hammer blow for the local economy, and for the hospitality sector here in Cornwall that is already on its last legs. Small businesses like pubs are the glue that holds communities together, but ministers’ decisions on costs and taxation are pushing far too many dangerously to the brink at the moment.
"It is deeply disappointing to see an American multinational move production out of Cornwall, and ministers should look at giving Cornish beers, ales, and other drinks the same protections as the Cornish pasty, so that what is branded Cornish is genuinely made here.
"I’m tabling an official Parliamentary motion urging the Government to think again. I’ve also been campaigning since my election to cut beer duty and fix business rates. If Ministers want thriving high streets and strong communities, they need to start backing the businesses that make that possible - here in North Cornwall and right across the country."
As well as the local MP, Beer drinkers and pub campaigners CAMRA Kernow are calling for a Cornish pasty style protection for iconic local beers to prevent beers marketed as Cornish being brewed up country.
Vince Curtis, CAMRA Kernow vice chairman, said: “Although we were expecting this eventually, it doesn’t make the announcement any less devastating. Whether it’s the team that have lost their jobs, or Cornish locals losing more of our proud brewing heritage, this is just another blow during a tough time for brewers and publicans across the Duchy.
“Our message to Molson Coors is clear. If you’re shuttering the brewery, you can’t keep claiming Doom Bar is a Cornish beer. It’s misleading for consumers and insulting to Cornwall’s brewing legacy. Molson Coors have chosen to sever ties with brewing in the South West, and shouldn’t try to suggest otherwise.
“We also want the government to change the law to stop misleading practices from global brewing companies implying a beer is Cornish if it is brewed miles away. That’s already the case with our pasties; it should be the same for our beers too.”
