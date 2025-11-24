CAUSED DEATH
JAMIE HAWKEN, 30, of Carnegga Cottage, St Dennis has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with causing the death of Tracy Godfrey by driving a Vauxhall Vivaro dangerously in St Austell on 13 October 2023. His case was listed for 12 December.
SEX OFFENCES
JAMES DARCEY, 53, of Porth Vean Road, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at Roche Recreation ground in November 2024. His case was listed for 12 December and he was released on conditional bail not to enter any recreational parks in Roche or contact his alleged victim and another female.
CRAIG DANNING, 39, of Penarwyn Road, St Blazey pleaded guilty to possessing 12 category A, eight category B and ten category C indecent images of a child in 2023. He was given an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months, made subject to a sexual harm prevention order restricting his use of the internet and has to pay a £187 surcharge and £85 costs.
BRENDON HENDERSON, 37, of NFA, was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of making indecent images of children at Bodmin between 2020 and 2022 – the prosecution offered no evidence and the case was discharged.
ANTHONY WEBB, 80, of Treleven Road, Bude pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 16 in 1985 at Bude. He will stand trial on 26 May.
ARSON
NATHAN HEENON, 38, of Northey Road, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and arson with intent to endanger life when he is alleged to have damaged by fire the front entrance of a flat to the rear of Pool Street, Bodmin on 16 November. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 23 December. He is also charged with, on 11 November at Fore Street, Bodmin, having a lock knife in a public place.
ASSAULT
LEWIS HALE, 28, of Hawkins Road, Newquay changed his plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on a charge of assaulting a woman at an address in Newquay and damaging a vehicle dashboard screen on 22 June. He was found not guilty, when the prosecution offered no evidence, of threatening to pay someone to burn her house and car down, committing arson by damaging a Land Rover Freelander by fire and of strangling her. He was sent to prison for a month and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.
CALLUM RUFF, 32, of NFA, Newquay pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer at Eastbourne Road Cemetery, St Austell on 19 April and another police officer at Indian Queens on 28 October. He will stand trial on 27 April.
MARTIN TREBILCOCK, 48, of Hodge Close, Saltash was sent to prison for 15 months when he changed his plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on a charge of assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm and criminal damage to a window, television and doors on 22 June. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or go to a specified area of Liskeard until 14 November 2030.
STUART HALL, 55, of Nicholas Meadow, Higher Metherell, Callington had a warrant issued for his arrest after he was found guilty in his absence of assaulting a man at Higher Metherell on 6 October 2024.
RICHARD HUBBALL, 28, of Summerleaze Crescent, Bude pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to inflicting grievous bodily harm on a police officer at Launceston on 11 November. His trial was fixed for 15 April and he was released on unconditional bail.
INTIMIDATED WITNESS
SCOTT MACFARLANE, 50, of the Travelodge, Victoria, Roche was remanded in custody when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with intimidating a witness between August and October at Newquay when he contacted her by video doorbell and left written messages inside her home which intimidated her intending to cause an investigation to be obstructed, perverted or interfered with. He has pleaded not guilty to damaging a door and walls of a house in Carminow Way, Newquay between August and October.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
HAMAZ KARABULUT, 42, of Dundance Lane, Pool was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 15 November not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Bodmin.
CRAIG ARROWSMITH, 46, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 13 November not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Launceston.
OFFENSIVE WEAPON
WESLEY VAN DER WESTHUYZEN, 47, of Hilgrove Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to possessing a butterfly knife in a private place at an address in Hilgrove Road and possessing a hunting knife in a public place at Bedowan Meadows, Tretherras, Newquay on 23 June. He was given a six-month prison sentence. Magistrates ordered the weapons including a bow be destroyed and noted it was his second offensive weapon offence.
MICHELLE PEARCE, 39, of Reef Lodge, Island Crescent, Newquay pleaded guilty to having a knife in a public place at Trevanion Road, St Austell on 17 June. She is also charged with burgling a home in Trevanion Road and stealing jewellery. She was released on conditional bail not to go to a property in Trevanion Road.
ROBBERY
CHAZ BAKER, 34, of Workshop 36, Kilkhampton, Bude has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged jointly with BEN BURNAGE, 23 of Greenbank, Polruan and ASHLEY STEWART of robbing a man of cash at Bude on 14 July 2024. His case was listed for 12 December.
THEFT
CHRISTOPHER CONNAUGHTON, 40, of Kestle Mill, Newquay was found guilty of stealing a wallet by finding containing £150 cash at Newquay on 23 August. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation, fined £500 and has to pay £650 costs.
DAVID KING, 37, of Morrab Court, Pargolla Road, Newquay and Travelodge, Pentewan Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to making off from Queens Garage, Indian Queens on 9 June without paying for £40.22 worth of fuel, from Dover Service Station on Connor Downs without paying for £47.97 worth of petrol on 23 June, from the Texaco petrol station on Trevemper Road, Newquay without paying for £30 worth of fuel on 6 July and Perranporth Filling Station without paying for £47 worth of fuel on 4 August. He pleaded not guilty to driving whilst unfit through drink on an unclassified road at Colan, Newquay on 30 June. His case was adjourned until 12 January.
MARTIN WARD, 52, of NFA, Newquay pleaded guilty to stealing beauty products worth £800 from Marks & Spencer in Truro on 3 October, a rucksack and two jackets worth £349 from TK Maxx in Truro on 10 October, £249 worth of cosmetics on 17 October, £394 worth of cosmetics on 18 October and two Bondi Beach gift sets worth £200 on 13 November from Boots in Truro and £330 worth of clothes from Marks & Spencer in Truro the same day. He was given a 48-week custodial sentence with 18 weeks in prison because of his prolific offending to support his cocaine habit and the impact on the local community. He also has to pay compensation to the shops he stole from.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
LOUISE GILBURT, 30, of Terras Hwigen, Respryn Road, Trebyan, Lanhydrock was found guilty of damaging a BMW with intent causing £577 worth of damage to it at Kingsley Village Shopping Park in September 2024. She was given a conditional discharge for 12 months but will have to pay £636 compensation and £300 costs.
BAIL OFFENCE
NATHAN HEENON, 38, of NFA, Bodmin broke his bail conditions by entering Cornwall and had his bail revoked.
BREACH OF ORDER
DANIEL BLAKE, 45, of Bodiniel Cottages, Bodiniel Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order by going to Fore Street, Bodmin on 25 and 29 July when banned by an order made on 23 January. He was given a ten-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months and fined £120. Magistrates noted his prolific record of offending and persistent breaches of the criminal behaviour order.
CLOSURE ORDERS
16 CARNSMERRY, BUGLE and 54 GOONBARROW MEADOW, BUGLE have had their closure orders, made on 19 August, extended for a further three months under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
IXCHELLE ROGERS, 45, of The Copse, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on the A390 Southbourne Road, St Austell on 23 June with 24 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
MARK GATH, 40, of St Keyne pleaded guilty to driving from the Sunday School to Trevelmond on 20 July with 120 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the limit of 80. He was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
LEE KNAPMAN, 50, of Lantoom Way, Dobwalls was found guilty of driving on Lantoom Way on 12 July after consuming 107 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He pleaded guilty to using the vehicle without insurance or an MOT. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 9 January.
STEVE HENDRY, 40, of Marthus Court, Heathlands Road, Liskeard has been banned from driving for 30 months after being convicted of driving on the A38 at Landrake on 12 April with 2.4 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two, 124 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 and using the car without insurance and, on 21 July, driving on Wesley Place, St Austell with 800 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
VALENTINA DOROBANTU, 31, of Kilmar Road, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving in Polzeath on 4 July with 5.9 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two and to possessing 12.3g of cannabis. She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £400 and ordered to pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.
JEREMY TUCKER, 29, of Moorland View, Saltash pleaded guilty to driving on New Road, Saltash with 8.2 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
DRIVING WITHOUT CARE
MORGAN WEIR, 24, of Vivian Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, failing to stop for a police officer and driving without a licence or insurance on Kinsman Estate, Bodmin on 28 October. He denied driving whilst unfit through drink - this charge was dismissed when the police offered no evidence. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £400 compensation, a £144 surcharge and £85 costs. Nine points were put on his licence.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.