MARTIN WARD, 52, of NFA, Newquay pleaded guilty to stealing beauty products worth £800 from Marks & Spencer in Truro on 3 October, a rucksack and two jackets worth £349 from TK Maxx in Truro on 10 October, £249 worth of cosmetics on 17 October, £394 worth of cosmetics on 18 October and two Bondi Beach gift sets worth £200 on 13 November from Boots in Truro and £330 worth of clothes from Marks & Spencer in Truro the same day. He was given a 48-week custodial sentence with 18 weeks in prison because of his prolific offending to support his cocaine habit and the impact on the local community. He also has to pay compensation to the shops he stole from.