Fortuna managing director James Wallace said: “This is a significant acquisition for Fortuna which builds on our strengths as a company, helps further diversify our business and provides exciting opportunities to realise synergies between the two companies. Ocean Fish Group is unique in its vertical integration, and we are very excited to be involved in the future of the company and help to deliver its impressive plan for growth. I am delighted to welcome them into the Fortuna group and to build on the legacy of the Lakeman family.”