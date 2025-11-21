A SPECIAL Christmas tree will again be placed in the centre of St Austell this year to give people an opportunity to remember loved ones who have died.
The Tree of Light will be erected outside Holy Trinity Church by the Rotary Club of St Austell Bay.
A spokesperson for the club said: “Each light on the tree is placed there in memory of a loved one, who will be especially missed as the rest of the family celebrates Christmas.
“You are invited to dedicate a light on the tree and make a donation, in memory of a loved one. All the names of those being remembered are included in a book of remembrance. This will be on view in the church. The money raised will support Cornwall Hospice Care and other local charities.
“The lights will be switched on following a special family service, with Mount Charles Band, at Holy Trinity Church, at 6.30pm on Monday, December 8.
“To make a donation (a minimum of £5 for each name remembered) and shine a light in memory of a loved one, you can telephone, using a debit or credit card. Please call Rowett Insurance on 01726 61811 (option 1) and ask for Jane Marshall. Alternatively, you can use the form printed in the Voice newspaper and take it to one of the addresses shown.
“If you would like to know more about the Rotary Club of St Austell Bay, please speak to Lewis Kelly on 07852 396826. You are very welcome to attend a few Monday meetings at the Britannia Inn, before considering membership.”
This will be the 21st year that the club has organised the Tree of Light. Last year, the club reported that a total of £697 was raised through the tree during the festive season.
