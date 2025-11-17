DUCHY College Stoke Climsland’s Military and Protective Services students have raised an impressive £16,652.90 for the Callington and District Royal British Legion during this year’s Remembrance period, smashing their original £10,000 target and marking one of the College’s most successful fundraising efforts to date.
The total was announced during the College’s Act of Remembrance on November 11, a well-attended ceremony led by MaPS NCFE learners. Staff, students and families gathered on campus for the service, which featured representatives and the Standard Bearer from the Callington and District Royal British Legion. Buglers from the Light Infantry and Rifles Association performed the Last Post, adding a poignant moment to the proceedings.
Jon Stone, senior study programme manager, praised the students’ efforts, said: “Seeing our learners reach more than £16,500 for the Royal British Legion says a lot about their character. Their drill, commitment and respect during the Act of Remembrance were outstanding, and the community response has been remarkable.”
Mr Stone was also recognised for his contribution to the Poppy Appeal, receiving invitations to the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and the national Remembrance service at the Cenotaph.
Students were heavily involved in the district’s wider Poppy Appeal, co-ordinating and distributing materials, collecting donations and supporting the rota at Callington Tesco. Several learners volunteered throughout their half-term break to assist local veterans.
Fundraising contributions included £485 from a bake sale, £520 from a raffle and £2,220 in cash sponsorship linked to the annual Poppy Run. Online donations through the run’s JustGiving page reached £12,036, with a further £2,397 added in Gift Aid. Participants were supported by Royal British Legion–issued T-shirts and medals.
The students’ efforts form part of a record-breaking year for the Callington and District Poppy Appeal, which has already surpassed £35,000, exceeding last year’s total of £26,800.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.