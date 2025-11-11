Now in its sixth year, the project began during the pandemic when travel restrictions meant few could gather to mark Remembrance Sunday or Armistice Day. What started as a symbolic gesture of remembrance has since grown into an annual act of collective honour, linking communities across the Great Western Railway (GWR) network.
The Night Riviera Sleeper from Penzance was the first of the 2025 trains to depart, flanked by a guard of honour made up of serving military personnel, veterans, and cadets. Members of The Veterans Charity, the Royal British Legion and Penzance Sea Cadets joined railway staff in a solemn send-off.
Among those placing wreaths aboard was Jason Thomas, lead patient safety incident investigator for the Trust and a retired Major in the Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps.
“For me, this time of year isn’t just about those who gave their lives in the world wars,” he said. “It’s also for those who made the ultimate sacrifice in later conflicts, especially Iraq and Afghanistan. I often think of names and faces we lost on tour – people whose lives and families were changed forever.
“Our nearest and dearest wear their medals on the inside. Without their love and support, many of us could not have served.”
Jason drew parallels between service in the military and in the NHS: “Devotion to duty, courage, and selfless commitment. If you ever get the chance, speak to a veteran – you’ll be humbled by what you hear.”
Following the Penzance departure, nine more Poppies to Paddington trains carried wreaths eastward on Tuesday (November 11), including those representing the Trust’s adult community service areas: west, central, plus north and east Cornwall.
At Bodmin Parkway, Margaret Schwarz, chair of Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, placed one of the wreaths alongside the mayor of Bodmin, Cllr Liz Ahearn, and members of the Royal British Legion. As the train departed, a bugler played the Last Post, followed by a minute’s silence.
“These routes of remembrance are incredibly moving,” said Margaret. “It’s an honour to place a wreath on behalf of the Trust and colleagues who have served. As the Trust is reaccredited as a Veteran Aware organisation, we reaffirm our commitment to the armed forces community on this day and every day.”
The final Trust wreath was placed at Liskeard station by Matron Sharon Savigar, formerly of Princess Mary’s Royal Air Force Nursing Service, who described the moment as a “very proud part” of her life.
Coordinating the effort was Neill Wilson, progress coordinator at Helston Community Hospital and chair of the Armed Forces Community Network.
“Six years of Poppies to Paddington is an amazing thing,” he said. “It’s the South West’s way of saying, ‘you are not forgotten.’ To know these wreaths will end up outside the Cenotaph is incredibly powerful. We’re proud to play our part in remembering the fallen.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.