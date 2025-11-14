A COMMUNITY with a proud military history came together on two of the most important days in its calendar to do its bit to remember those who gave their lives in previous conflicts.
Bodmin, which was once home to the Duke Of Cornwall’s Light Infantry held multiple remembrance services across both Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day to honour the fallen.
A busy schedule of services, organisationally overseen by the Bodmin branch of the Royal British Legion and Bodmin Town Council, began with the town’s participation in the ‘Routes of Remembrance’ whereby wreaths were put onto a GWR train to be laid at London Paddington railway station.
This was followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the memorial clock dedicated to staff at the St Lawrence’s Asylum who gave their lives in the two world wars.
Not even an incoming deluge of rain could stop either the services from taking place or residents of the town gathering to play their part in remembering the fallen at either The Keep, the former home of the DCLI or at the war memorial located in Priory Park, where dignitaries were joined by the Lord Lieutenant, Colonel Bolitho. This was followed by a service at St Petroc’s Church.
On Armistice Day, a service was held outside of the town’s Shire Hall, where the mayor and veterans were joined by local religious representatives and the public to once again remember the fallen.
Derek Coad, chair of the Bodmin RBL said: “Thank you to everyone concerned at Bodmin Town Council for their ongoing commitment to Remembrance and joining with the Royal British Legion to facilitate what has become a premier Remembrance event in the county.
“The various events across the two days all went well and to plan. These events allowed Bodmin’s veterans community to join together to either lay a wreath or to just remember.”
