ORGANISERS of Liskeard’s striking poppy cascade have thanked the town’s fire brigade for stepping in to help clean and dry the large knitted installation, ensuring it can be safely stored and used again in future years.
The cascade, made up of more than 2,000 hand-knitted poppies, was created for the Liskeard branch of the Royal British Legion and installed at the fountain on Barras Street, where it formed a moving tribute to fallen servicemen and women during this year’s Remembrance commemorations.
After the display was taken down, the organising group from 3 Bags Full realised the huge banner had naturally absorbed rainwater and needed proper drying and cleaning before being stored. Liskeard Fire Station offered their facilities and support, helping to gently wash and thoroughly dry the installation.
Organisers said they were “extremely grateful” for the team’s help.
“The cascade represents months of work from so many people in our community,” a spokesperson said. “We wanted to make sure it was cleaned and dried properly so it can be used again in future years. The fire brigade were wonderful, they didn’t hesitate to offer their equipment and time. We really appreciate their support.”
The poppy cascade was commissioned by Liskeard Royal British Legion and organised by 3 Bags Full, working with Liskeard Knit and Natter, The Sewing Shop, Bumblebee Knitting and a small army of volunteer knitters and crocheters from across the town. Together, they produced thousands of poppies, each handmade with care.
Inspired by the 2014 “Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red” installation at the Tower of London, the Liskeard project aimed to create a local tribute that both honours the fallen and celebrates the town’s strong community spirit.
The display has since been praised by residents and visitors who described it as a powerful, heartfelt contribution to this year’s Remembrance events.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.