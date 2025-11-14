IF a month were a colour, then November would be red. Leaves on the trees before they fall, poppies in remembrance of fallen heroes and, for many Christians, November 19 is Red Wednesday when many churches and other buildings will be illuminated in red.
Red Wednesday was established in 2016 as a global initiative to focus the thoughts and prayers of Christians towards their brothers and sisters who, in many parts of the world, are being persecuted for their faith.
And since then we have been joined by people of other faiths and none; joined, in fact, by everyone who believes that it is wrong for a person or state to persecute others for who they are or what they believe.
It is a reminder that God created all human beings equal in rights, and that freedom of conscience and religious freedom are inseparably linked to our innate dignity.
In bathing our buildings in red, we are remembering the blood shed by innocent people, but our buildings are then also lights shining out in the darkness, beacons of hope on a cold night.
So, here’s a suggestion. We might not be able to light up our houses, but we can light a candle in memory of those who suffer and are even killed for believing in the Prince of Peace.
And although Red Wednesday is about remembering persecuted Christians, you could also light a candle in solidarity with anyone who is being persecuted out of prejudice, ignorance or fear. It might be for those in lands far away or maybe for people closer to home.
Light a candle as a reminder that we are all one human family and as a reminder to us that we can be lights shining out in the darkness.
Father Paul Keys
Parish priest, St Augustine of Hippo Roman Catholic Church, St Austell
