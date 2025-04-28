THE Royal Cornwall Showground management and organisers of the Offset Car Show have apologised after demand for the event led to miles-long traffic chaos around the site throughout the day of Sunday, April 27.
Combined with a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the route to the showground, locals reported the roads were gridlocked.
A spokesperson for the Royal Cornwall Showground said: “We have been made aware of the traffic delays around the Events Centre during the Offset Car Show that was taking place at the showground.
“Unfortunately, the event organisers were taken by surprise by the popularity of the event and the amount of traffic that was heading to the Events Centre. This was not helped by several accidents that took place nearby, which further delayed traffic, and congested nearby roads.
“The Events Centre team are working closely with the Offset Show team to investigate the causes of the issues and ensure that plans and contingencies are put in place to mitigate such issues for their future events.
“On behalf of the Events Centre and the Offset Show Team, we would like to sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and delays that may have been caused.
“The Royal Cornwall Events Centre is home to many locally run events throughout the year providing a wide range of events and attractions across many interests and industries, culminating in the Royal Cornwall Show each June.
“We endeavour to support our event organisers as best we can, and will learn from the circumstances of the weekend.”
A spokesperson for the Offset Show added: “We'd like to thank everybody for their feedback in regards to Offset Show 2025. We absolutely understand the frustration that so many of you are feeling, as a result of extreme traffic levels whilst accessing the event.
“We have absolutely zero intention of ignoring any official contact attempts, made by our valued customers. We do however require a couple of days to set up an official complaints & contact procedure, for this specific matter, to ensure that none of your emails and messages are lost amongst other forms of event correspondence.
“As mentioned, we do not intend of sweeping any issues under the rug, or ignoring anybody. We simply need to instate an official line of contact for this specific issue, to ensure everybody gets a response and their complaint handled correctly.
“Please do not contact the Royal Cornwall Showground themselves, or any of our event partners, as nobody other than ourselves will be able to assist you with any form of contact or complaint.
“We'd like to thank everybody for their feedback, whether it is positive or negative, and once this issue has been resolved with you as our valued customers, your feedback will be taken on board and used as a reference point for improvements for future events.
“To conclude, we will be assisting all of you with any complaints that you have, however please allow us a couple of days to put a system in place so that we can ensure your voice is heard.”