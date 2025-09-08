The rugby football club in Saltash is inviting Year 8 boys to join their under-13s team, offering a fun, fitness-focused introduction to rugby.
The club welcomes both experienced players and complete beginners, encouraging anyone with enthusiasm and a willingness to learn to take part.
Training sessions are held on Thursdays from 5.30pm to 6.30pm at Lower Moorlands rugby field or Saltmill, with weekly updates on the exact location.
Head coach Kim Pope and team manager Natalie Adams are encouraging boys to get involved and become part of a supportive and growing rugby community.
A spokesperson said: “Saltash RFC promises a friendly, team-oriented environment where young players can develop skills, make new friends and enjoy the sport.”
