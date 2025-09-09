In a report explaining the regulators decisions to accept undertakings from South West Water, OFWAT laid bare some of the failings identified, stating: “We have identified that just over half of South West Water's WWTW (Waste Water Treatment Works) have storm overflows associated with them that spill regularly to the environment – over 54 per cent (with spill monitors which were operating for at least 90 per cent of the time) have spilled on 20 or more occasions in at least one of the four years between 2020 and 2024, and over 38 per cent have spilled on more than 60 occasions.