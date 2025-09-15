At 6.23pm on Friday (September 12), Plymouth RNLI launched its inshore lifeboat Annabel E Jones following reports of a kite surfer clinging desperately to a buoy off Torpoint.
Racing across the river, the crew instead found a stranded wingfoiler already being monitored by the Tamar Coastguard Rescue Team.
After ensuring he was safe, the casualty was swiftly brought aboard and returned to the Plymouth shore from where he had set off.
The incident marked a dramatic milestone for Plymouth RNLI, who earlier in the day were called to reports of a person struggling in the water near the Tinside Lido.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.