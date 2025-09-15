TWO people were pulled from the sea off Looe on Saturday after a rapid response from the town’s RNLI volunteers prevented a dangerous situation from turning into a potential tragedy.
The alarm was raised at 12.31pm and within minutes, shore crew had readied the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat Sheila and Dennis Tongue II. Four volunteer crew members launched at speed towards Millendreath, where they quickly located two casualties in the water – one clinging to the stricken jet ski and another trying to swim for shore.
The craft had been disabled by a rope fouling its impeller. The pair, who were wearing buoyancy aids, had entered the water to try to free it but soon found themselves in real danger.
Thanks to the RNLI’s rapid launch, the casualties were recovered aboard the lifeboat within 15 minutes of the first call. Cold and shaken but uninjured, they were returned to Looe Lifeboat Station along with their jet ski in tow, where volunteers provided warm drinks and reassurance.
Lifeboat operations manager Clive Palfrey praised his crew.
He said: “It was fortunate members of the public spotted something was wrong and raised the alarm immediately, which is always the right thing to do.
“Even though the casualties were wearing buoyancy aids they were not carrying a means of calling for help. The lifeboat reached the casualties within 15 minutes of the first report. This quick response prevented the incident escalating into something far more serious, if they were in the water for any longer, they would have been at real risk of suffering hypothermia.”
Looe RNLI, who towed the stricken jet ski and its occupants back to the lifeboat station following the rescue, are reminding all water users to always carry a means of calling for help and never attempt risky repairs in the water.
