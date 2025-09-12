The festival, which had been set to showcase local produce, chefs and food businesses this weekend, was called off after safety concerns were raised about the conditions expected on Sunday.
In a statement, organisers said safety was their “main priority” and warned the winds forecast made it impossible to safely erect marquees or guarantee the wellbeing of vendors, chefs, and visitors.
“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce that this year’s Looe Food & Drink Festival will be unable to go ahead,” they said. “The winds forecast on Sunday are just too strong to allow any marquee to be safely erected, and keep our vendors, chefs and visitors safe.”
The decision was described as both “costly and gutting” for the fledgling event, which had hoped to establish itself as a regular highlight in the town’s calendar.
“This is not a decision that we made lightly,” the statement added. “As a new festival, the cancellation is costly and gutting. We are devastated.”
Tributes were also paid to local supporters and partners, including Cornish Collection, The Sardine Factory, Looe Harbour and Looe Town Council, for their work behind the scenes in preparing for the event.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.