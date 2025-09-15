THE Reverend Steven Wild, 70, appeared at Truro Magistrates’ Court today (September 15).
It was confirmed in 2022 that Rev Steven, the Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Methodist District Chair, would not be returning to his ministry following a safeguarding investigation carried out by the Methodist Church.
He has been charged with seven counts of sexual assault on females in Devon, Cornwall, Derbyshire, Merseyside and Bristol between 2004 and 2019 and one count of indecent assault on a female in Cornwall in 2004.
Wild pleaded not guilty to the offences. He was released on court bail and is next due to appear at Truro Crown Court on October 17.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson added: “This is an ongoing criminal case and as such we urge the public not to speculate as this risks prejudicing proceedings.”
