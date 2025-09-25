ROYAL Navy sailors from HMS Raleigh will march through the streets of Torpoint this Sunday (September 28) as the ship exercises its right to the Freedom of the Town.
The parade, led by the Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Plymouth, will feature new recruits who have been in the service for just nine weeks forming the guard of honour. Experienced sailors from HMS Raleigh’s Ship’s Company and trainees undertaking specialist training will also take part.
Platoons will march from Thanckes Park car park to the Torpoint Ferry Lanes at 10.30am, with the main ceremony beginning at 11am. On the return march, at approximately 11.30am, participants will pay tribute at the war memorial in Eliot Square with an ‘eyes left’, before returning to Thanckes Park.
Road closures will be in place on Antony Road, with diversions set up for drivers. Members of the public are asked to follow the instructions of road marshals during the parade.
