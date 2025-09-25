TORPOINT’S dream of a brand-new skatepark is shifting into reality with the town council confirming the project is moving forward and a tender for designers and builders about to open.
For months, the Torpoint Ramps Forum (TRF) has been rallying support and gathering ideas to make sure the facility reflects what local people want. From Sunday market stalls and surveys to lively social media updates and a packed skatepark social event in June, the message has been clear: Torpoint is ready for a safe, modern space for wheeled sports.
More than 180 residents responded to TRF’s survey, underlining the need for change.
One young skater summed up the frustration with the current set-up, saying: “The current skatepark is not usable or safe… a smooth surface and more ramps would make a huge difference.”
Parents echoed that call. “It keeps the children off the streets, gives them somewhere to go, and helps put Torpoint on the map,” one said. Another highlighted the wider impact, adding: “It’s one of the few places young people can feel a sense of achievement, build friendships and improve their wellbeing.”
The campaign has drawn inspiration from nearby Millbrook, where residents showed what a determined community can achieve. In 2022, villagers launched a crowdfunding campaign to support their skatepark vision, eventually unlocking almost £300,000 in total funding. By spring this year, the dream had become reality, with a striking new concrete facility that is now alive with activity.
With the tender process about to bring in professional designers, the Torpoint project is now entering a new phase. However, TRF and the town council are keen to stress that the community will remain central. Residents, schools, youth groups and local organisations will all continue to have their say, shaping the design to ensure the finished park is tailored to Torpoint’s needs.
In the meantime, organisers are making sure the momentum doesn’t fade. Three free skatepark trips are lined up for local young people, giving them the chance to explore other parks, try out new features and bring back ideas. TRF will also keep up its regular presence at the Sunday Street Market, where people can ask questions, share suggestions and get updates on the project’s progress.
But for many, the skatepark vision is about far more than ramps and rails. Campaigners see it as a chance to create a safe, inclusive and family-friendly hub that brings people together. They say it will help boost young people’s health, confidence and sense of belonging, while also drawing visitors to the town and supporting local businesses.
With the tender about to launch, the next stage promises to be the most exciting yet. TRF is urging residents to stay involved, whether that’s visiting their Sunday market stall, following updates on Facebook and Instagram, or simply sharing ideas to help shape the park’s future.
“This is our opportunity to create something truly special for Torpoint,” the group said. “With the community behind it, we can build a space that generations will enjoy.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.