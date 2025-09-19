Located in three blocks in Roberts Avenue, they were listed with a guide of £30,000 to £35,000 but sold for £98,000 when the gavel fell.
They were among 195 lots across southern England in the September auction by Clive Emson Auctioneers – the firm’s largest auction by lot numbers in 13 years.
Auction Appraiser James Lofthouse said: “These lock-up garages proved very popular at auction. They offer the new owner the option of continued use in their current guise with a rental return although they may wish to explore re-development schemes, subject to all the necessary consents.”
Also in South East Cornwall, land with lapsed planning permission for two apartments sold for £38,000 when the hammer fell.
Located in Porspoder Place, in the coastal village of Cawsand, the parcel measures about 0.04 hectares (0.09 acres).
The parcel in Carbeile Road, Torpoint, measuring about 0.14 hectares (0.37 acres), had a guide of £50,000 plus.
