CORNWALL Council has been accused of funnelling investment into central Cornwall at the expense of communities in the east and west of the Duchy.
The claim was made during public questions at a full council meeting on Tuesday, when former councillor Armand Toms challenged the authority’s spending decisions.
Mr Toms, who stood down as member for Looe at the May 1 elections, said too much of the county’s financial support was being directed into the centre. He argued that while the Mid Cornwall Metro rail project and Newquay Airport continued to receive millions of pounds in subsidies, areas such as South East Cornwall were being left behind.
He said: “It appears this council continues to prioritise the central part of Cornwall. More money is being pumped into central Cornwall. How about the east and the west?
“The economic driver of the Tamar bridge equates to more value for Cornwall than both the Mid Cornwall Metro and Newquay Airport combined. Yet there is no subsidy for the people of South East Cornwall to access the economic growth of Plymouth. I could say the same thing about the ferry to the Isles of Scilly – the economic impact of that is great as well.
“I want this council to make a commitment to make sure that the east and the west get the same treatment, because it seems to me that only one-third of Cornwall is getting anything at all.”
Responding, Cllr Dan Rogerson, the Liberal Democrat portfolio holder for transport, defended the council’s approach. He described the Mid Cornwall Metro (MCM) as a “significant investment in rail connectivity,” backed by £50-million of government Levelling Up funding.
The project, due to launch in spring 2027, will introduce a direct north–south coast rail service linking Newquay, St Austell, Truro and Falmouth. It is also expected to add 700,000 passenger seats a year on the Par branch line, improving capacity and accessibility for residents and visitors.
Cllr Rogerson stressed that the council was also pressing for wider improvements in transport infrastructure, including better rail links in South East Cornwall and enhanced connections with Plymouth as part of its “travel to work” area.
Cllr Rogerson acknowledged the concern, noting that his own area around Bodmin also lacked strong rail connectivity. He said the MCM project was dependent on a government funding stream that would otherwise have been lost to Cornwall if not taken up.
“He’s absolutely right that we have to make sure that the connectivity is there in the very rural parts of Cornwall as well and right from east to west,” he added. “As transport portfolio holder, I will continue to push for improvements in both road and public transport to ensure Cornwall is properly connected as a whole.”
