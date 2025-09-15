CHARLIE RUBY, 37, of Morview Road, Widegates was sent to prison for 16 months when he appeared at Truro Crown Court to be sentenced for failing to comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders’ register when he failed to tell police where he was living for seven days or more and for breaching a sexual harm prevention order by, between May and July 2025 at Mullion, he had contact with a child under the age of 16 which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order made by Worcester Crown Court in August 2012.