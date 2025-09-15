FRAUD
EMMA STEVENS, 34, of Tillard Close, Plymouth has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with fraud by abuse of position. It is alleged that, between October 2021 and May 2023, at the Headland Hotel, Newquay where she was employed as a finance assistant, she dishonestly abused that position to make a gain of £65,400 causing loss or exposing the hotel to a risk of loss. Her case was listed for 10 October.
ASSAULT
MELISSA BASTOW, 49, of NFA, Newquay denied assaulting three police officers in the execution of their duty between 9 and 12 July. She will have a plea hearing on 22 September.
ALLAN BINKS, 38, of Porth Bean Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to assaulting a man, damaging his phone and harassing him when, between April and June 2025, he sent in excess of 70 phone messages of a menacing manner and pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour towards another man in Newquay on 5 June. He will be sentenced on 14 November and was released on conditional bail not to contact his victims.
LEWIS DERBYSHIRE, 30, of Westbourne Terrace, Penhale, Fraddon pleading guilty to assaulting a man at Royal Cornwall Hospital NHS Trust in Truro on 11 June. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.
KIRSTY PEARCE, 43, of Fore Street, Bugle pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on a woman at Newbury, Berkshire in March 2023. She was given a 12-month prison sentence because it was an unprovoked attack of a serious nature and she has failed to comply with community-based sentences.
BRIAN SMITH, 45, of Poplar Avenue, Gravesend has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with a number of offences including assaulting a child and taking a car from Foxhole without the owner’s consent. His case is listed for 10 October and he was released on conditional bail.
ASHLEY CLAYTON, 43, of Bay View Farm, Trenance Downs, St Austell pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating her and obstructing her in the execution of her duty at the farm on 15 August. The case was adjourned until 17 December.
MATTHEW ALDEN, 29, of Timber Close, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with engaging in coercive behaviour between September 2024 and September 2025 by intentionally burning food, putting cold water in his alleged victim’s bath and damaging her property as well as assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulting her by beating and damaging her property in Redruth on 5 September. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 30 September.
KIERAN MCKEOWAN, 26, of Kinsman Estate, Bodmin has had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up to court to answer charges of threatening to kill a woman, assaulting and strangling her and damaging her property at an address in Berrycoombe Road, Bodmin last September and coercive behaviour between March 2023 and September 2024 when he is alleged to have assaulted her, threatened her with knives, isolated her from friends and family and made her take photographs to prove her location to him.
BRENDON SELF, 27, of Trecarn View, St Cleer pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Liskeard on 10 June 2024 and using threatening behaviour which was racially aggravated. A charge of racially aggravated assault was dismissed with the prosecution offering no evidence. He will be sentenced on 11 November.
THEODORE KENNEY, 56, of Penhale Lane, St Cleer has been sent to prison for 18 months after he pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a man in Penhale Lane, St Cleer on 13 June. He was also made subject to a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting a man and a woman until 5 September 2030.
ADAM BISHOP, 50, of Rivermead, Herodsfoot pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm at Liskeard on 19 June 2024. He was sent to prison for 18 months and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or attend any address which he knows or believes to be the residence or place of work of his victim until 5 September 2030.
JESSICA JEFFERY, 28, of Claytonia Close, Plymouth has had charges of assaulting a woman at Torpoint on 14 February 2024 and assaulting a man a Torpoint on 27 February 2024 dismissed with the prosecution offering no evidence. She was however made subject to a restraining order not to contact the two people concerned or go to Trevol Place, Torpoint until 7 September 2027. She pleaded guilty to damaging a phone during the incident on 14 February and was fined £123 and ordered to pay £500 compensation, a £49 surcharge and £85 costs.
HARVEY GIFFORD, 19, of Hartland pleaded guilty to assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm at Bude on 28 January 2024. He will be sentenced on 21 November.
AFFRAY
JONATHAN WALSH, 39, of NFA, has been sentenced to four months in prison at Truro Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to, on 13 December 2022 at Bude, using or threatening violence causing a person to fear for his safety. The court ordered that a knife and a bottle of ammonia which was seized from him to be destroyed.
STALKING
LUKE GILL, 22, of Landrew Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to stalking a woman involving serious alarm/distress between October 2024 and July 2025 by sending unwanted text messages, phone calls, emails and social media messages which had a substantial adverse effect on her day-to-day activities. He will be sentenced on 21 November and was released on conditional bail not to contact his victim.
AARON BISHOP, 50, of Kennacott Court Holiday Cottages, Bude pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to, between 1 June and 6 August at Looe, pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to stalking involving serious alarm/distress. He is alleged to have attended his victim’s place of work, sent her voicemails and WhatsApp messages, messaged her daughter and attended her home. His trial was fixed for 9 March and he was released on conditional bail not to enter a defined area on a map which will be electronically monitored with a GPS tag or contact his alleged victim and her daughter.
OFFENSIVE WEAPONS
WESLEY VAN DER WESTHUYZEN, 47, of Hilgrove Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in his home - a butterfly knife and to possessing a hunting knife in a public place at Bedowan Meadows, Tretherras, Newquay on 23 June. He will be sentenced on 14 November.
BURGLARY
MICHAEL STRINGER, 36, of Cosgarne Hall, Truro Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to burgling Cell Repair in King Street, Truro on 3 August and stealing property worth £4140. He was given a community order and must have drug rehabilitation treatment and was ordered to pay £500 compensation, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
DRUG DEALER
YORDAN IANAKIEV, 20, of NFA, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with supplying 6.97g of cocaine in Newquay on 9 September. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 14 October.
SEX OFFENCES
CHARLIE RUBY, 37, of Morview Road, Widegates was sent to prison for 16 months when he appeared at Truro Crown Court to be sentenced for failing to comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders’ register when he failed to tell police where he was living for seven days or more and for breaching a sexual harm prevention order by, between May and July 2025 at Mullion, he had contact with a child under the age of 16 which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order made by Worcester Crown Court in August 2012.
SIMON MASTERS, 39, of Victoria Street, Burnham-on-Sea pleaded guilty to, at Saltash in February 2022, possessing an extreme pornographic image which portrayed in an explicit and realistic way a person performing oral sex with a live horse and, between 2020 and 2022 at Saltash, making indecent images of children. He was committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 2 October.
ANTHONY ROGERS, 55, of Weedon, Northampton pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to meeting a 15-year-old girl in Bude in June 2021 with the intention of inciting her to engage in sexual activity and to engaging in sexual communication not believing that the person was 16 or over intending to encourage her to make a sexual communication. He was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must do 300 hours unpaid work. He was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order restricting his use of the internet and his contact with children.
THEFT
KELLY COWLING, 35, of Parker Road, Indian Queens pleaded guilty to stealing £12 worth of items from the Co-op in Haven Road, Exeter on 13 April, £20 worth of alcohol from Marks & Spencer in Truro on 19 April, items to the value of £8 from the Co-op on St Francis Road, St Columb Road on 22 July and goods worth £15.70 on 1 August from the same shop and attempting to steal wine from this business on 31 July. She was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with magistrates noting she is a prolific offender and lacks engagement with the Probation Service. She has to participate in up to 20 days rehabilitation activities.
DANIEL GREGORY, 24, of Dobell Road, St Austell has had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up to court to answer charges of stealing an electric bike worth £500 from the Queens Head Hotel in St Austell on 14 August, stealing washing pods worth £144 from B&M Stores in St Austell on 27 June and a petrol lawn mower worth £169 from the same shop.
VEHICLE INTERFERENCE
ANDREW PAULL, 48, of Treffry Way, Par pleaded guilty to interfering with a Mercedes Estate with the intention of theft of the car of anything carried in it at Par on 3 September and stealing coffee from the Garage Shop at St Columb Road on 18 June. He was fined £120, ordered to pay £190.70 compensation and £85 costs.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
DORA MALABA, 35, of Manor View, Par pleaded guilty to damaging a man’s car in Southend in October 2023. She was given a three-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £26 surcharge and £85 costs.
RACIAL HARASSMENT
KATIE WOOLCOCK, 30, of Carnsmerry, Bugle pleaded guilty to racially/religiously aggravated harassment when on 23 December at Truro Railway Station she used behaviour which intended to cause a person distress. She was made subject to a community order and must abstain from drinking alcohol until 2 January, pay her victim £500 compensation and a £114 surcharge.
BREACH OF ORDER
DESIRE CASSAMBO, 57, of NFA, has been sent to prison for six weeks after he pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order by going to East Street, Newquay on 29 August and Cliff Road, Newquay on 3 September – areas he was prohibited from going to. Magistrates noted he had a flagrant disregard for court orders.
DRUG DRIVE
KEVIN JONES, 58, of Beach View Close, Newquay pleaded guilty to driving on Trencreek Road, Newquay on 1 May with 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten, 800 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50, possessing 1g of cocaine and driving without a licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £161 and ordered to pay a £64 surcharge and £85 costs.
GARY LANCASTER, 43, of Pentrevah Road, Penwithick pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis when being investigated for a traffic offence on 24 August. He was banned from driving for 36 months which will be reduced by 36 weeks if he completes a course, fined £1866 and ordered to pay a £746 surcharge and £85 costs.
DWAYNE HENDY, 44, of Fore Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving in Newquay in March with 155 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 and 23 micrograms of Ketamine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 20. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £320 and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.
