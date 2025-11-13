There is no record of Martha living her mother again and, by the time she was 21, she had arrived in Liskeard and was employed as the live-in ‘Cook’ at the home of ‘Attorney-at-Law’ Albert Charles Lyne Glubb, Pendean House in West Street. Also employed and living-in at Pendean in 1871 were the Nurse Jane Cornish, and the Housemaid Frances Tamblin. Among the five Glubb children that Martha was preparing meals for was five-year-old ‘Scholar’ Albert de Castro Glubb. In May 2025 the first ‘Pobel a Gernow’ (People of Cornwall) plaque was unveiled at Pendean to commemorate A de C Glubb for his outstanding contribution to Cornish history. Four of the many ancient monuments that Glubb saved from private ownership, to be preserved for the nation are now under the stewardship of the Cornish Heritage Trust: Trethevy Quiot, King Doniert’s Stone, Dupath Well and The Hurlers.