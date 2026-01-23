THE Environment Agency has issued flood alerts for several coastal and river areas — warning that flooding is expected in a number of locations along the south coast of Cornwall.
The risk of flooding to low lying land and roads near the coast is to be expected in various areas, while flood alerts are in force along the south coast from this afternoon (Friday, January 23) until tomorrow due to forecast heavy rain and strong winds.
Communities within the flood alert area from Gribbin Head to Lizard Point, Lizard Point to Gribbin Head and the Tidal Fal Estuary, have been warned to expect flooding.
There is an expectation to see flooding at south coast locations including Fowey, Golant, Lostwithiel, Lerryn, Polruan, Polperro, Looe and the Looe Rivers and Seaton.
Moving further west of the county, flooding is also likely to affect Coverack, the tidal Helford Estuary, Falmouth, St Mawes, Gorran Haven, Portmellon, Mevagissey, Pentewan, Par, Penryn, Flushing, Perranarworthal and Tresillian.
Residents in flood-risk areas are advised to take precautions to protect their property and to avoid walking or driving through floodwater, which can be deeper and more dangerous than it looks.
Flood Alert information can be found at tinyurl.com/ye59h3vx
Alternatively, the public can receive advice from The Environment Agency Floodline by calling 0345 988 1188.
