FLOODING was reported in the streets at Fowey and Mevagissey as Storm Ingrid blew in on Friday, January 23, with water overtopping during the morning high tide.
Meanwhile, huge logs were said to be bobbing around like corks at Readymoney Cove in Fowey. Debris was also being thrown above the shoreline by the sea at the beach.
Wild seas were witnessed as well around the outer harbour at Charlestown though, thanks to the new lock gate, the inner harbour remained protected from the onslaught.
At nearby Par, the high level of the stream beside the Par Track site caused concern.
A Par Track spokesperson said the stream had breached its bank near the footpath by the railway station and urged people to take care.
