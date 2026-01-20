AN historic waterfront property featured in a Daphne du Maurier novel is on the market for £4-million.
Chapel Point House, a Grade-II listed home at Portmellon, Mevagissey, featured in The House on the Strand - and has its own private beach.
The cliff-top house is now for sale with a freehold guide price of £4-million and features five bedrooms, four bathrooms and five reception rooms. Its only a few steps down a flight of stairs from the property to its own beach and boat house.
Chapel Point House was designed and built by Arts-and-Crafts architect John Campbell between 1934 and 1939, with The Gate House completed in 1937.
It is going onto the market for the first time in almost 40 years with agents Lillicrap Chilcott, who have said that it is in a “world class setting” on a private promontory.
The agents states: “Sensational beach, sea and coastal views south across the bay – ownership to mean high water to both north and south.”
At the property, there is an inner courtyard, terraces, croquet lawn, sheltered gardens, summerhouse and steps to beach, as well as a garage that has space for three cars plus a boat. In total, the footprint spans approximately 1.7 acres.
For the last four decades, it had been the home of international architect John Bonnington and his family. Bonnington left his mark on the property, with decorative ceilings, stained glass windows, wood panelling and a slate spiral staircase.
Architect Campbell had originally intended to build 20 houses on the piece of headland he bought in 1932. However, only three ended up being built, due to the Second World War stopping construction in 1939.
By the time Campbell returned, when the was war over, planning permission had lapsed and he was forced to re-submit his plans. He finally completed his revised plans in August 1947 and went on foot to deliver them.
Tragically, on his return from the planning office, where he delivered his updated plans by hand, Campbell lost his footing on the coast path and fell into the sea, drowning.
The plans were subsequently approved after his death, but no further building work ever took place.
